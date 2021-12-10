ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 12/10 (Spoiler-Free): Lucha Bros vs. FTR for AEW Tag Team Championship, Nyla & Bunny & Penelope vs. Ruby & Anna & Tay, Hook vs. Fuego, Cole vs. Wheeler

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Chris Maitland for the Ring of Honor Final Battle 2021 PPV roundtable. The show is discussed starting with the main event and working backwards. The future of the various ROH titles is discussed as well as the various surprises from Impact and AEW. Radican, Fann, and Maitland also talk about the effort of the wrestlers in the face of uncertainty as everyone brought their best in the ring despite Ring of Honor set to go on hiatus following the show until April. They also cover some of the standout performances on the card that had some incredible matches and emotional moments. Radican ends the show discussing his time covering Ring of Honor for nearly 20 years and what it has meant to him personally.

