ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 12/10 (Spoiler-Free): Lucha Bros vs. FTR for AEW Tag Team Championship, Nyla & Bunny & Penelope vs. Ruby & Anna & Tay, Hook vs. Fuego, Cole vs. Wheeler

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. Sammy Guevara defeated Tony Nese to...

Bloody Elbow

Biggest upset ever! - Watch Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena full fight highlights from UFC 269

Amanda Nunes has been a dominant force in the UFC as of late, and coming into UFC 269, not many gave Julianna Pena much of a chance against the two-division champion. Peña did not care about the odds and shocked the world. She outstruck and stood toe to toe with Nunes, eventually hurting her, taking her down and getting a very quick submission.
UFC
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Why Roman Reigns Missed This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did not appear on the December 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown in Los Angeles, CA. In storyline, Paul Heyman said that Reigns was on the Island of Samoa training for the upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the WWE Day 1 PPV event. According...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/12 – ROH Final Battle PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Fann & Maitland: In-depth review on ROH’s final show, Maitland’s live perspective, future of various titles, surprises, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Chris Maitland for the Ring of Honor Final Battle 2021 PPV roundtable. The show is discussed starting with the main event and working backwards. The future of the various ROH titles is discussed as well as the various surprises from Impact and AEW. Radican, Fann, and Maitland also talk about the effort of the wrestlers in the face of uncertainty as everyone brought their best in the ring despite Ring of Honor set to go on hiatus following the show until April. They also cover some of the standout performances on the card that had some incredible matches and emotional moments. Radican ends the show discussing his time covering Ring of Honor for nearly 20 years and what it has meant to him personally.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former WWE Universal Champion appears at ROH Final Battle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Former WWE Universal Champion Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) made his ROH debut at Final Battle on Saturday night. Scherr walked to the ring during an EC3 promo after his tag team match. With ROH’s future unknown at this time, there...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/13 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-14-2016) Keller & Powell talk WWE Hall of Fame, Styles’ prospects, Cena on SNL, live callers and emails (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-14-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined once again by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net. They talk about Goldberg’s 2003 run in WWE and why a Steve Austin match didn’t happen, FloSlam and OTT, A.J. Styles’s prospects for 2017, WWE Hall of Fame speculation, the year-end Smackdown hype, John Cena on SNL, and much more with callers.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/13 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on Lashley addressing his attack, Day 1 build, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com founder and editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Tom...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/13 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: EC3 vs. Eli Isom, Sledge vs. PCO, Alize vs. Green, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #534) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes everyone to this week’s show. The main event will be Eli Isom vs EC3. The other matches will be Miranda Alize vs Chelsea Green and Sledge vs PCO.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Promoted match scrapped from Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios in the RK-Bronament Tournament Finals will no longer be taking place on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The WWE announced injuries to both teams on Monday afternoon and the match was rescheduled to December 27.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/11 ROH Final Battle PPV report: Radican’s results and analysis of Briscoes vs. OKG tag title match, Lethal vs. Gresham main event for original ROH World Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... (a) STP (MOSES & KAUN & O’SHAY EDWARDS w/REV. RON HUNT) vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (VINCENT & BATEMAN & DUTCH w/VITA VONSTARR) – ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship match. Riccaboni told Caprice Coleman he loved him on...
WWE

