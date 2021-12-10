ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: U.S. Oil Export Ban Not On The Table

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. administration is not considering a ban on crude oil exports as a means of bringing down retail fuel prices, Reuters has reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the thinking at the White House. While the report lacks any further details, it might be an indication that...

OilPrice.com

Average Production Per U.S. Oil Rig Has Soared 81% Since 2019

New-well oil production per rig has gained some serious ground over the last three years, increasing nearly 85% since the start of 2019, EIA data compiled by Oilprice shows. According to the EIA’s most recent Drilling Productivity Report published on Monday, new-well oil production per rig rose to 1,142 barrels per day in December, and is expected to stay close to that figure in January, at 1,140.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why Tariffs On Chinese Solar Panels Failed

Sustained efforts by the US to boost domestic solar PV manufacturing capabilities by imposing anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese modules have comprehensively failed, a Rystad Energy report reveals. Although the tariffs have indeed decimated direct shipments from China, they have been unsuccessful in decreasing overall US dependency on imports, which are set to hit a new annual record in 2021. The US is on track to import a record 27.8 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV panels in 2021 from a range of countries, up from 26.7 GW last year. If recent import trends continue, solar PV imports for 2021 will be worth $8.9 billion in total, a marginal increase from the 2020 total of $8.7 billion, which was also a new record at the time.
U.S. POLITICS
#Gas Prices#Oil Industry#Oil Companies#U S Oil Export Ban#Reuters#Bloomberg#U S#Democratic#The White House#House Representatives
Reuters

U.S. considers banning key exports to Chinese chipmaker SMIC - WSJ

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are considering discussing a Defense Department proposal this month to close regulatory loopholes that have allowed Chinese chipmaker SMIC (0981.HK) to buy critical U.S. technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Some Commerce Department officials are trying to block the Defense Department's proposal,...
FOREIGN POLICY
MySanAntonio

Pfluger forms bipartisan effort to stave off oil export ban

Reports that the Biden administration is considering reinstating a ban on US crude oil exports had a group of US representatives so concerned they wrote the president urging against the reinstatement. “I’m very concerned,” said Rep. August Pfluger, the San Angelo Republican who represents Midland as part of District 11....
SAN ANGELO, TX
OilPrice.com

House Democrats Reintroduce Bill To Ban Fracking, Oil Exports

Two House Democrats reintroduced this week a bill targeting a ban on fracking, halting new fossil fuel power plants, and ending U.S. oil and gas exports, just as a group of Republicans introduced a bill aimed at protecting America’s energy security. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, a Senior Chief Deputy Whip...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Slide Ahead Of Key Inflation Report

Oil prices slid more than 2% on Thursday ahead of higher risk events that are expected to headline on Friday. Brent had rallied above $75 earlier on Thursday in a confidence boost for OPEC+ that they had done the right thing by planning to boost production by another 400,000 bpd in January.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

New Bill Could Force Biden To Boost Oil Production

A group of Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would protect the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves and shore up U.S. energy security, according to a press release published by the Energy and Commerce Committee. Known as the Strategic Production Response Act, the bill was put forward by Cathy McMorris...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Slams Biden’s Oil Policies

U.S. shale producers have been disappointed with the Biden Administration’s policies regarding the oil and gas industry for nearly a year now, and they voiced their disappointment, once again, at this week’s World Petroleum Congress in Houston. While the U.S. Administration was calling repeatedly on OPEC+ to pump...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil traders take a long-shot bet on a possible U.S. oil export ban

(Bloomberg) –Oil traders are scooping up options contracts that would pay out if U.S. crude futures plummet against international benchmark Brent, a signal that some believe the Biden administration could intervene in the market again to bring down oil prices. Some traders have bet on the small chance that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Record exports sharply narrow U.S. trade deficit

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in October as exports soared to a record high, potentially setting up trade to contribute to economic growth this quarter for the first time in more than a year. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday, which also...
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Dozens Of Republicans Slam Biden Administration For Considering Crude Oil Export Ban

A large group of House Republicans penned a letter to top Biden administration officials Friday, urging them not to ban U.S. crude oil exports. The GOP lawmakers, led by Texas Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger, said the move would be a “catastrophic mistake” and further exacerbate high energy prices in the letter addressed to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The congressmen noted that a previous crude oil export ban had been opposed by Democrats and Republicans alike.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Republicans alarmed after Biden official floats ban on crude oil exports

House Republicans were alarmed after a Biden administration official floated a ban on crude oil exports. Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger of Texas led a letter with 61 of their House GOP colleagues to Secretaries Jennifer Granholm and Gina Raimondo. "President Biden’s war on American energy continues with his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Shares in Potash Producers Rise as the U.S. Sanctions Belarusian Exporter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Shares of global potash producers rose on Thursday after the United States imposed sanctions against Belarus' exporter, which accounts for 16% of global production, along with wide sanctions against other firms of the country. Belarus Potash Company (BPC) is the exporting arm of Belarusian state potash producer...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC

