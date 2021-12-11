ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

G7 unites behind push to prevent Russia-Ukraine crisis

By William James, Humeyra Pamuk
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099T2d_0dJs1V4m00
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wearing face masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pose for a photograph before a bilateral meeting ahead of the G7 foreign ministers summit in Liverpool, Britain, December 10, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, putting on a united front to warn of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table.

Led by British foreign minister Liz Truss, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the European Union and foreign ministers from France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Canada met in the northern English city of Liverpool.

The G7 meeting comes as the West frets over China's military and economic ambitions, the possibility that talks to prevent Iran pursuing a path to nuclear weapons could fail, and as Russia masses troops on the Ukrainian border.

A senior U.S. State Department official described the day's talks as "intense" and said there was still a diplomatic path to de-escalate the tensions with Russia.

"If they (Russia) choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that," she said. "“The kinds of costs that we are talking about are designed to be implemented very very fast."

Addressing the opening session of the talks, British foreign minister Liz Truss had urged the G7 to speak with one voice.

"We need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors and we need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy," said at the start of the meeting.

Ukraine is at the centre of a crisis in East-West relations as it accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.

Russia denies planning any attack and accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilising behaviour, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.

"We need to take every action to return to dialogue," German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters. Germany takes over the rotating G7 leadership from Britain next year.

Washington is sending its top diplomat for Europe, Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried, to Ukraine and Russia on December 13-15 to meet with senior government officials.

"Assistant Secretary Donfried will emphasize that we can make diplomatic progress on ending the conflict in the Donbass through implementation of the Minsk agreements in support of the Normandy Format," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

COME TOGETHER

Ministers arrived at the Museum of Liverpool to a brass band playing Christmas carols, before starting behind-closed-doors meetings covering development finance, geopolitics and security. Later they left to take in the city's musical heritage over dinner at an exhibition telling the story of The Beatles.

Britain is calling for G7 members to be more strident in their defence of what it calls "the free world", and discussions focused on Russia, China and Iran throughout the day. A statement on the outcomes from the talks is due Sunday.

The United States, Britain, France and Germany met late into Friday night to discuss the way forward on Iran, following the resumption of talks in Vienna on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

Sunday's statement is expected to include a joint call for Iran to moderate its nuclear programme and grasp the opportunity to revive a multilateral agreement under which Iran limits its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Reporting by William James, Humeyra Pamuk and Alexander Ratz; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Ros Russell and Mike Harrison, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
US News and World Report

Germany Says Russia Will Face 'Massive Consequences' if It Invades Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday Russia would face "massive consequences" if it invades Ukraine, after a phone call with her Russian counterpart in which she said Kyiv's territory integrity must not be violated. Baerbock called for "open and honest" dialogue with Russia over...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia's top spy comments on alleged Navalny 'replacement'

Intelligence agencies in the West realize that interest in Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is declining, and they are already looking for his replacement, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed. Speaking to the Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty on Wednesday, Sergey Naryshkin claimed that Western nations were...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Iran#U S State Department#United Front#British#State#The European Union#English#Ukrainian#German
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia, China Present Unified Front Amid Rising Tensions With West

The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
China
Reuters

Russia proposes holding collective cybersecurity talks with EU -TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday proposed holding collective consultations on cybersecurity with the European Union, after successful talks with the Netherlands, France and Germany, the TASS news agency cited a special presidential envoy on cyber security as saying. "Discussions with the Europeans have intensified recently," TASS quoted...
EUROPE
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia fines Facebook owner Meta Platforms 13 mln roubles

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia has fined Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (FB.O) 13 million roubles ($177,000), a Moscow court said on Thursday, for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms. Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a senior Russian envoy stood ready to immediately depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have another call with U.S. President Joe Biden before the year's end to discuss the security issue, but he said it hasn't been agreed to yet.In a video call with Putin last week, Biden voiced concern about a buildup...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy