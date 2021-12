(Corydon) -- Wayne lineman Jayce Wyatt had a special connection to the Graceland football program, and he will take his talents to the Yellowjackets next season. “My sophomore year, Coach (Jeff) Whitehall was my head coach at Wayne,” Wyatt explained. “My junior year, he left to become the offensive coordinator at Graceland, and my senior year we got to talking.”

