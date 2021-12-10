ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National feeder and stocker cattle report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Federal-State Market News) Compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 8.00 higher. The strong surge in fed cattle prices the past couple weeks fired up the feeder market this first marketing week after Thanksgiving. Demand for calves was reported as good, with demand for true yearlings being...

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs strong again this week. Good run of yearling calves this week. 21 hd pen lot of black calves 674 lbs @ $145.00 cwt. Cows and bulls $4-$6 higher this week. High Dressers: 64.00-72.00; Low Dressers 30.00-36.00. Top 10 Cows: 67.40. Top Bulls: High Dressers 83.00-92.00.
kiowacountypress.net

USDA surveying cattle operations across the nation

In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey more than 40,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories. "This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions such as planning for herd expansion or reduction. It also helps...
dtnpf.com

House Advances Cattle Contract Library, Livestock Mandatory Reporting Extension

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- As Congress tries to clear off some legislation before wrapping up the year, the House on Wednesday passed four bills the House Agriculture Committee had urged the full House to approve, including overwhelming support for an extension of the Livestock Mandatory (Price) Reporting Act and the creation of a library of cattle contracts.
capitalpress.com

USDA expands, improves Dairy Margin Coverage

Enrollment in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2022 will run from Dec. 13 to Feb. 18, and USDA has expanded the program to allow dairy producers to include supplemental production. The agency has also improved feed cost calculations. The supplemental DMC will provide $580 million to help small- and...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Use of stocker calves in small acreage by Mario Villarino

Stocker calves are a good option to raise in small acreage. For this situation to work, stocker calves are either 1) weaned calves of suitable age and body condition for a grazing program, or 2) heifers with brood cow potential, grazed from weaning (at least 4 months old) to yearling age (12 to 14 months old). Feeder calves, in contrast to stockers, are weaned calves bound for a feedyard because of their weight, age, body condition and/or the market conditions. (An example of a feeder calf would be a fat steer weighing more than 650 pounds.) Cattle prefer grass rather than browse (trees and shrubs) or forbs (weeds). If your acreage has mostly grass, cattle should do well. However, if you don’t have enough forage to support at least eight to ten stockers for at least 4 months, you shouldn’t choose this enterprise. In a stocker calf enterprise, your primary product is the forage (grass) and you sell that product by marketing calves you own and have grazed, or by allowing others to graze their animals on your land. A stocker calf enterprise offers these benefits:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
news-shield.com

Feeder pig prices see seasonal boost

While feeder pig prices have followed seasonal patterns by increasing over the past few weeks, so have slaughter prices, but in the opposite direction. Weaned pigs weighing between 10 and 12 pounds topped $52 last week, up 28% or $11.42 from early July, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
farmforum.net

Last chance to register for Interstate Cattle Feeders Day

Brookings, S.D. — Changes in feedstuff markets can have an impact on how cattle are fed in the region. Feeding elevated roughage levels to finishing cattle fed concentrate-based diets can result in poorer economic performance when measured on a feed conversion efficiency basis, according to South Dakota State University Assistant Professor Zachary Smith.
BROOKINGS, SD
York News-Times

Seeds -- Cracking the cattle code

If you want to sit and talk cattle with someone who absolutely lives and breathes building the best herd, visit with Ken Stewart. Ken and Jenny Stewart have committed their lives to raising their now grown children – Keighly, Jimmy and Jacob – and Sim-Angus cattle with a commonsense approach.
capitalpress.com

Western U.S. milk and cream report

Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S. California milk production is unchanged this week. Bottling demand is steady to higher as contacts note strong retail demand. Class II demand is declining as some producers prepare for lighter year-end production schedules. Farm level milk production is picking up in Arizona....
capitalpress.com

Mark Pratt leads Idaho Cattle Association

The Idaho Cattle Association has a changing of the guard with Mark Pratt of Blackfoot coming on as president and replacing Jay Smith. Pratt said he is looking forward to serving the industry in Idaho throughout his term and is also keenly interested in working to continue education of the public in regard to the beef industry and ranching community.
capitalpress.com

Scoular cuts ribbon on new feed plant

JEROME, Idaho — Scoular Co. on Tuesday celebrated the opening of its new 15,000-square-foot facility to produce Emerge, a first-of-its-kind concentrated barley protein. Emerge was developed to help meet the growing demand for plant-based, sustainable ingredients in aquaculture feed and pet food. Scoular also operates a livestock ingredient facility in...
JEROME, ID
farmtalknews.com

Cattle markets back on offense

As 2021 winds to a close, cattle markets seem to finally be able to move out from under the specter of the pandemic impacts that began 18 months ago. Indeed, the constant turmoil of a series of Black Swan events have kept the industry on the defensive for over two years. The recent breakout of fed cattle markets after struggling under the weight of beef packer capacity constraints clears the way for cattle markets to move forward with the optimism that has been building in the industry in recent months.
capitalpress.com

California shell egg prices

Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 5 cents higher for Jumbo and Extra Large, 3 cents higher for Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is firm. Demand is moderate to good into loose and cartoned egg channels while warehouse buyers are generally content to wait and monitor current market conditions before purchasing additional shell eggs. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price $1.53.
capitalpress.com

Sharon and Charlie Waterman: Speakng up for ag

Sharon and Charlie Waterman are more than long-time ranchers. They’ve also been active advocates for agriculture. The couple own and operate R&B Waterman Ranch, a livestock and small woodland operation about 8 miles south of Bandon, Ore. They’ve worked hard to create a successful business, but have also given plenty of their time to represent their industry on committees, commissions and boards at local and state levels.
capitalpress.com

Soaring fertilizer prices boost profits for manufacturers (copy)

The surge in fertilizer prices that’s squeezing farm profits is boosting the bottom line of major nitrogen, phosphate and potash manufacturers so far this year. Several fertilizer producers recently reported bullish financial results to investors and predicted that global economic factors bode well for their continued strong performance — meaning prices will stay high.
capitalpress.com

Ranchers say 'lab grown'; startups say 'cultivated'

Companies developing protein products from animal cells favor labeling their goods "cultivated," a description opposed by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. The Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation argues that "cultivated hamburger," "cultivated chicken nuggets," etc., captures its members' methods. The cattlemen's association says its research shows consumers will...
capitalpress.com

Anheuser-Busch relying on high tech to breed new barley varieties

Anheuser-Busch is using the latest technology to improve the performance of its new barley varieties. "The general direction our barley breeding team is moving in is toward more predicted, natural breeding using big data," said Kim Rogowski, senior director of agronomy for Anheuser-Busch. The company uses genomic selection to predict...
