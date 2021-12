An egg farm in Massachusetts increased prices for the first time in seven years after supply chain issues affected it "in every way imaginable," according to the manager. "It's not just shortages in grain and labor – we're also experiencing trucking increases, packaging increases, fuel increases," Country Hen General Manager Bob Beauregard told Fox News. "It's not something that I like to say or want to say, but obviously we have to increase our prices in order to cover for all of those shortages."

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO