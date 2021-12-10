ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ESPN taps new top lawyer as network's legal leader retires

By Xiumei Dong
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXyec_0dJryotw00

(Reuters) - ESPN Inc. has promoted Eleanor “Nell” DeVane to the top lawyer role at the sports network, ahead of its current chief counsel's retirement at the end of the year.

DeVane has been the deputy chief counsel at Walt Disney Co.-owned ESPN for the past nine years, the network said Thursday. She'll take over for outgoing legal chief Diane Morse in January.

Morse has led the law department at Bristol, Connecticut-based ESPN for six years, the company said.

DeVane will report to ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and Disney’s general counsel.

Alan Braverman currently holds the general counsel seat at the Burbank, California-based company, but is due to retire at the end of the year along withother Disney executives. The entertainment and media conglomerate has not yet named Braverman's successor. Disney representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on plans after Braverman's retirement.

ESPN first hired DeVane as assistant counsel in 1997 from Connecticut law firm Wiggin & Dana. In 1999, she took a brief break from the company to become a senior associate at now-defunct firm Tyler, Cooper & Alcorn, but returned a year later as assistant general counsel, and later associate general counsel.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on law firm strategy and growth, in-house counsel and the Washington, D.C., legal market. Reach her at Xiumei.Dong@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

ESPN Taps Familiar Face to Lead Legal Department

The new chief counsel, Nell DeVane, has spent more than 20 years at ESPN over two stints. She has most recently served as deputy chief counsel. DeVane will report to ESPN's chairman and The Walt Disney Co.'s general counsel. ESPN has promoted Eleanor “Nell” DeVane, who has spent more than...
WALT DISNEY
freightwaves.com

U.S. Xpress fires head truckload exec and leader of Variant

U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX), in an 8-K filing Monday, said that Cameron Ramsdell had been “terminated.” No cause for the dismissal was given. Ramsdell, although identified most closely with Variant, was also president of the company’s legacy over-the-road division. Ramsdell’s exit from U.S. Xpress comes just after...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Fortune

Blockchain.com is seeking an ambitious $20 billion valuation

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Happy Monday, Term Sheeters. Here’s a little something from cryptoland: Blockchain.com is seeking a whopping $18 to $20 billion valuation as part of a new funding round. The company is aiming to raise $400 million in Series D equity from investors, according to someone involved in the—very early—discussions.
MARKETS
chicagopublicsquare.com

‘Inexcusable’ / ‘It’s gone’/ Fox’s ‘big loss’

‘Inexcusable.’ A union helping Amazon workers organize says having employees stay on the job during Friday’s tornado blitz—which killed at least six workers at Amazon’s Edwardsville, Illinois, facility—was “a dangerous labor practice.”. ■ A survivor tells The New York Times, “I felt like the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Tucker: This is impossible to ignore

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on December 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. There is a lot about modern economic theory that's important,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Variety

Disney Streaming CTO Joe Inzerillo Exiting to Join SiriusXM

Joe Inzerillo, a key architect of Disney Plus and the company’s other streaming services, is joining SiriusXM as chief product and technology officer. Inzerillo starts at SiriusXM on Jan. 10, 2022, and will report directly to CEO Jennifer Witz. He will lead a team of more than 1,500 engineers, product leaders and technology professionals. Going forward, Inzerillo also will oversee SiriusXM’s IT and broadcast infrastructure teams. The company also announced that chief innovation officer Jim Cady, who has been serving as interim head of product development, will retire after eight years at the company. Cady will work with Inzerillo until the end...
MLB
Radio Business Report

Craig Karmazin’s Group To Purchase Top ESPN Radio O&Os

It was inevitable. Years ago, ABC sold off nearly all of its radio stations and its national programming arm, now part of the Cumulus Media family. As of today, three big-market AMs tied to ESPN, ABC’s sibling within The Walt Disney Co., were all that remained of the company’s once-sizable radio broadcasting arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bloomberglaw.com

O’Melveny Adds Private Equity Specialist Ike Chidi in California

Private equity finance specialist Ike Chidi has joined O’Melveny as a corporate finance partner based in Century City, Calif. Chidi’s arrival advances an O’Melveny objective to build its middle-market private equity practice in southern California. “We’re delighted to have Ike aboard,” said O’Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Metro International

Exclusive-Facebook owner is behind $60 million deal for Meta name rights

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media network Facebook, is behind a $60 million deal to acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on Monday. The deal underscores how valuable the Meta name has become for the technology giant,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Espn Inc#The Sports Network#Espn#Withother Disney#Wiggin Dana#Tyler Cooper Alcorn
Deadline

The Black List 2021 Scorecard: Scripts By Agency & Management Company

CAA and Bellevue Productions top the lists of the Hollywood agencies and management companies who rep the most writers on this year’s The Black List, which was unveiled Monday. CAA, which was fifth overall in 2020, edged out Verve Talent and Literary Agency which had eight mentions this year, followed by UTA with 7.5 and APA with six. UTA, which had the most repped writers last year, had two of the top four scripts on the list in top finisher Cauliflower by Daniel Jackson which finished with 32 votes, and No. 4 Killer Instinct by Lillian Yu. On the management side, Bellevue...
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Vox Media in advanced talks to merge with Group Nine Media

Vox Media is in advanced talks to merge with Group Nine Media Inc., according to people familiar with the situation, a deal that would unite two of the biggest players in digital media. The companies are discussing an all-stock transaction that would give Vox Media 75% ownership of the combined...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

New York Magazine Publisher Vox Media Acquires Group Nine

Click here to read the full article. Vox Media, publisher of New York Magazine, is acquiring Group Nine, whose brands include Popsugar, NowThis, Thrillist and the Dodo in an all-stock deal. The deal, which will create one of the biggest media companies in the U.S. with approximately 2,000 employees, is expected to close early next year and is separate from the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that Group Nine set up last year.More from WWDDior Pre-Fall 2022 PreviewBloomingdale's New Men's Shoe Floor at New York FlagshipLafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2022 Jim Bankoff will be the chief executive officer and chair of Vox...
BUSINESS
Axios

"Scale matters": Vox, Group Nine CEOs tout new deal

The newly announced merger between Vox Media and Group Nine Media will create "the fastest-growing company of scale in media," Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff told Axios. Why it matters: The deal "officially takes us out of startup mode," said Group Nine founder and CEO Ben Lerer, who will join the new company's board.
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, Featuring Entertainment and Media Leaders, Returns in January

Variety returns, in person, with its Entertainment Summit at CES on Jan. 6 at the Aria. The event will be headlined by comedian Wayne Brady and CBS’ George Cheeks, among other elite executives and creators discussing how TV, film, digital, music and consumer brands are connecting with modern audiences.   Multiple Emmy award-winning and Grammy nominated host and executive producer Wayne Brady, who has worked for “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Game of Talents” and “Comedy IQ,” headlines a conversation on the intersecting interests of storytelling, tech and entrepreneurship.   George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount Plus, will...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy