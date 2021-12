Last week was a slow week for new listings but our buyers have been busy touring and offering! The craziest was a client of ours who offered on a house in Bothell that had 37 offers. Looking at the recent Eastside numbers, this result isn’t surprising as there is a supply of just 3 days of homes for sale on the Eastside. In Seattle, the supply of homes is 12 days, which sounds a lot better, but consider that for a market to be considered balanced there should be a six-month supply of homes.

