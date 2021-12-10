ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Standing before the gods

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 3 days ago

A reader writes: I hope God excepts [sic] your science when you stand before him [sic] one day. I'm glad you're a former teacher because I wouldn't want you influencing our children. ([sic] indicates an error in the text) When one is confronted with vitriol, the...

www.grandrapidsmn.com

Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: "What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?" (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
RELIGION
Fierce Marriage

God is love…but, love isn’t God!

Love might not be what you think it is. In this episode we'll look at the wonderful, counter-cultural, biblical idea of love. Enjoy, and thanks for listening!. If our ministry has helped you, we'd be honored if you'd pray about partnering with us. Those who do can expect unique interactions, behind-the-scenes access, and random benefits like freebies, discount codes, and exclusive content. More than anything, you become a tangible part of our mission of pointing couples to Christ and commissioning marriages for the gospel.
RELIGION
The Post and Courier

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: God is into relationships

“There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion, or company than a good marriage.”. – Martin Luther. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” “What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.” – Bible (1 Corinthians 13: 13 and Mark 10:9)
RELIGION
guideposts.org

God’s Abiding Presence

"Hey, you around?" I texted my friend Jennifer, who was also my manager at the store. I was beat, physically and mentally. It'd been three weeks since my father was rushed to the hospital with chillingly low blood pressure, among other symptoms, and he was still there. Jennifer called me...
RELIGION
luvernejournal.com

Remember that nothing is impossible for God

As a rule of thumb, you don't want to make an angel mad. But he did just that. Honestly, it was so unlike him. Scripture describes this old priest as "righteous." So what went wrong?. It seems the man had his heart set on having a child. He earnestly prayed...
RELIGION
Desiring God

The God Who Turns Hearts to God

In 1 Kings 18, we read the amazing account of God’s defeat of Baal’s prophets. The story is unforgettable. At the time, Israel was torn. Should it follow Baal or follow the living God? As it stood, the people of Israel were “limping between two different opinions,” as Elijah said (1 Kings 18:21). So there came an ultimatum. God’s people would climb Mount Carmel to witness two sacrifices laid out: One sacrifice with a bull would be set on logs by Elijah. Another bull on logs would be assembled by the prophets of Baal. Equal offerings. Then the prophets would call down divine fire to light the sacrifices. Baal’s 450 prophets went first and called out and called out. Crickets. Nothing from their god.
RELIGION
Sedalia Democrat

The love of God should not be seasonal

Since it is Christmas time, I am on my best behavior. My politeness is off the charts. If you are following me into a building there is a great probability I will hold the door open for you.
RELIGION
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Giving Thanks To A Big God

By Bonita Wilborn In 1621, the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag Indians shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. Four hundred years later (2021), people all over the world still set aside a day to give thanks unto the…
RELIGION
Pantagraph

LETTER: Man is responsible to God

Today God is asking "Adam where are you?" God holds man responsible for what is going on in our society. God created man first so where is the man?. There are two trials going on where violence has taken over society. It all starts with the position of the man. Since man was created it starts with the man and their priority in our society.
RELIGION
St. Louis American

God is not on call, waiting on you

Patience and prayer have been occupying a lot of my thinking time. It reminds me of something Pastor Frederick Douglass Haynes III of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas (where I got saved), said. "There is no such thing as an emergency in eternity.". At times it appears that we...
RELIGION
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Kids talk about God

“God is very loving. I imagine he is very tall. I love him,” says Lauren, 9. Yes, God is very loving, but he’s also a “sin hater” who’s the “nicest man in the world,” says Justin, 10. “I think he has a beard. He is not that old. He lives in heaven. Jesus is his son.”
RELIGION
crowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: Is God rooting for you?

This past fall while sitting in a portable hunting blind, I watched three different kinds of insects attempt to crawl up a piece of netting and out of a window opening. In each case, these tiny creatures tried multiple times to escape. They would climb up — and then just as they reached a thick border, they would turn back. I found myself inwardly rooting for each of them to persevere. All of them eventually escaped and flew off to freedom.
RELIGION
icr.org

The Gift of God Himself

Each Christmas we remember how deeply God loves us. His wondrous plan of salvation—first set in motion in the Garden of Eden—was miraculously manifested in the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ some two millennia ago. But Jesus is so much more than a babe in the manger. He is the great Seed foretold in the beginning—the very Creator Himself who walked “in the garden in the cool of the day” and prophesized the necessity of His own death for you and for me (Genesis 3:8, 15). Christ then became our Savior and Redeemer when He willingly sacrificed Himself for us, victoriously conquered sin and death, and is now alive forevermore!
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

god-squad-torah-20211209

This year marks my 50th year as a rabbi. If you are not a paleontologist or an astronomer, 50 years is a long time and my colleagues from my ordination class have all pitched in to share their memories and lessons from a half a century of working in the fields of the Lord.
RELIGION
yourokmulgee.com

What is God like?

“God is very loving. I imagine he is very tall. I love him,” says Lauren, 9. Yes, God is very loving, but he’s also a “sin hater” who’s the “nicest man in the world,” says Justin, 10. “I think he has a beard. He is not that old. He lives in heaven. Jesus is his son.” I’m not sure where people get the idea that God has a long, flowing beard. Maybe it’s from seeing too many pictures of Santa…
RELIGION
theparisreview.org

White Gods

“We were superior to the god who had created us,” Adam recalled not long before he died, age seven hundred. According to The Apocalypse of Adam, a Coptic text from the late first century CE, discovered in Upper Egypt in 1945, Adam told his son Seth that he and Eve had moved as a single magnificent being: “I went about with her in glory.” The fall was a plunge from unity into human difference. “God angrily divided us,” Adam recounted. “And after that we grew dim in our minds…” Paradise was a lost sense of self, and it was also a place that would appear on maps, wistfully imagined by generations of Adam’s descendants. In the fifteenth century, European charts located Eden to the east, where the sun rises—an island ringed by a wall of fire. With the coordinates in their minds, Europe’s explorers could envisage a return to wholeness, to transcendence, to the godhood that had once belonged to man.
RELIGION
thelickingnews.com

Community Thanksgiving at Assembly of God

Licking Assembly of God was blessed to host their annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Thursday. Over 100 members of the local community enjoyed the food and fellowship. "We are truly blessed with a church that has a servant's heart. It's a blessing to witness the tangible love of Jesus," shared Larissa Satterfield, Outreach Ministry-Youth Pastor.
LICKING, MO
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: God with us

Faulkner would reread his copy of the Hebrew Bible each year for story ideas, which is interesting, to say the least. The Jewish canon does not splatter across its pages the dark details that won the New Albany native a Pulitzer. For the most part, it hints at them, more like Shakespeare’s plays. It is one of the things that often goes unnoticed about the Advent stories, too.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

True happiness starts by helping others

Stability is often an elusive puzzle piece in our world. We all need it, but we don’t always know how to secure it. In many ways, stability has been frustratingly rare in many places these last two years. When COVID hit us with a full-frontal assault, we didn’t fully appreciate how encompassing it would become. It has disrupted every aspect of our lives, from simple things like being able to find cleaning sponges at the discount store to being welcomed at the drive-through window by a sign indicating the business is temporarily closed.
SOCIETY

