Winter has arrived: AAA urges motorists to be prepared

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 3 days ago

Snow and cold weather can make driving conditions more difficult and the first few snowfalls of the year often catch motorists unprepared. Most of Minnesota now has at least a dusting, if not multiple inches, of snow. The snow, coupled with the high winds and cold weather that is coming through,...

www.grandrapidsmn.com

WCNC

AAA: How to winterize your car for cold weather

TENNESSEE, USA — Winter is here to stay in Tennessee and cold temperatures are hitting people at their front doorsteps. American Automobile Association (AAA) wants drivers to be aware of a few tips to ensure safe travels on icy and snow-ridden roads. The company advises that drivers conduct a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WOWT

Winter weather results in deadly weekend for Nebraska motorists

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winter weather conditions played a significant role in multiple deadly crashes on Nebraska roads over the weekend. In Saunders County, officials reported one man and one woman were killed in a crash on Highway 77 just north of Mead Saturday morning. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said two others were also hospitalized with serious injuries and that road conditions were a factor.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Closures In Sierra Called Off Due To Weather

UPDATE: The repairs have been canceled to do adverse weather conditions, Caltrans says. PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – If you’re planning to travel on I-80 this evening, you may want to reconsider, as the freeway will be closed for over two hours in the Sierra. Starting at 4:30 p.m. and lasting one to two hours, westbound travel will be closed at exit 184 at Donner Pass Road. Eastbound travel will also be stopped at Nyack and Cisco Grove. The closure is needed to enable crews to repair major power lines, Caltrans says. Heads up! @PGE4Me needs to rehang essential powerlines across I-80 at Cisco Grove. I-80 EB/WB will be CLOSED for ~1-2 hours starting at 4:30 p.m. while powerlines are repaired. Closure locations:– I-80 WB at Truckee– I-80 EB at Nyack and Cisco Grove– SR-20 EB at Nevada St. pic.twitter.com/UZ691wYYtL — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 13, 2021
PLACER COUNTY, CA
kgns.tv

Still waiting for winter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are entering the third week of December, and we’re still dealing with warm and muggy conditions but a cold front is coming. On Tuesday we’ll start out warm and humid in the upper 60s. A lot of that humidity and moisture will build,...
LAREDO, TX
KRON4

Winter Arrives!

Tornado relief drive: NewsNation's Rudabeh Shahbazi reports live from Kentucky. California issues new COVID advisory for out-of-state travel. Watching the Skies: Peaking meteor shower, full moon this week. Turning tragedy into triumph in Oakland. Mayfield resident thankful she wasn't home when tornado hit | The Donlon Report. Some lawmakers 'applaud'...
OAKLAND, CA
ahealthiermichigan.org

How to Be Mentally Prepared for Winter

As Michiganders, we know how to handle winter once we are in the thick of it. We can shovel like pros. We can drive our vehicles down snow-coated highways when whipping winds have dropped visibility to a squint. We can hunker down through blizzards, ice storms and even polar vortexes. But when it comes right down to it, are we ever really ready when the switch flips to winter? Even with all our cold-weather experience, there are ways we can be more mentally prepared for winter.
CBS Sacramento

I-80, Highway 50 Back Open In Sierra; Another Cold Storm On The Way

COLFAX (CBS13) — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the high country are back open after going through closures Tuesday morning after a significant snowstorm moved in. I-80 was completely shut down overnight. It just reopened to passenger cars with chain controls. No tractor trailers yet. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/zLUnkEGKG9 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 14, 2021 Caltrans says I-80 was closed from the junction Highway 174 in Colfax to the Nevada State Line. Downed power lines are the main issue, along with the whiteout conditions that have popped up at times during the storm. I-80 was back open in both directions by 7 a.m....
COLFAX, CA

