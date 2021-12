The beloved Skate By The Sea at Hotel del Coronado is the perfect holiday getaway. California might not have a “real” winter, but that means for just over one month of the year, we get the unique experience of skating on the ice beneath the sunshine. And, if you’re up for a little weekend trip, you can even do it with the waves crashing onto the sandy shores , just a few feet away at Hotel del Coronado’s legendary Skate By The Sea. Where else can you glide over the ice with palm trees swaying in a fresh, salty breeze? This spectacular experience also benefits Make-A-Wish® San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO