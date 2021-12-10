ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brokaw narrates latest film from World War II Foundation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary NBC TV News anchor Tom Brokaw is lending his voice to the 29th documentary film produced by the World War II Foundation and Tim Gray Media based in Rhode Island. The documentary, They Volunteered for this: Merrill’s Marauders, will be aired...

Laredo Morning Times

Book World: The danger of American nostalgia for World War II

- - - 'Looking for the Good War" is a remarkable book, from its title and subtitle to its last words some 350 pages later. It is a stirring indictment of American sentimentality about war, written by an English professor who teaches Homer, Shakespeare and Styron to future officers of the U.S. Army. Elizabeth Samet is a professor of English at West Point. Her classroom high above the Hudson River must be a lively spot.
Time Out Global

The 50 best World War II movies

From ‘Dunkirk’ to ‘Schindler's List’, here are our picks for the best World War II movies of all time. War, huh, what is it good for? Well, between the bloodshed, aerial bombardment and displacement of civilians, not a huge amount (agreed, Edwin Starr). But while World War II, like all major conflicts, was characterised by destruction on an unfathomable scale, the films documenting the war have been endlessly creative. Indeed, the great minds of cinema were already hard at work documenting and exploring the war while it was happening. The WWII genre includes Hollywood action epics and heart-wrenching romances, but it also features movies that build empathy for ‘the enemy’, like Clint Eastwood’s Letters from Iwo Jima.
whbc.com

Canton Film Makers Chronicling World War 2

Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlC_WJkNQCOqB_f9_6siPQ. Jordan speaks with Local Filmmaker Joshua Scott. Joshua and his wife travel all around speaking with an documenting World War 2 Veterans and their stories. Listen in and check out the link to their Documentaries.
sagharborexpress.com

Tom Clavin Pens a Harrowing Real-Life World War II Story of Survival

For decades, pilot Joe Moser didn’t talk about what had happened to him during World War II. That’s because when he came home from the war in Europe, nobody believed him. His story began on August 13, 1944, when Moser, who flew P-38 Lightnings as a lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, was on his 44th combat mission over occupied France. After being hit by enemy fire, he bailed out of his burning plane and, despite assistance from local farmers who tried to hide him, was soon captured by German soldiers. He was taken to the infamous Fresnes Prison near Paris where political prisoners had been housed since Nazi occupation began, and days later, found himself crammed onto a noxious and overcrowded cattle car heading east.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Parade

The Real Reason Girl Named Tom Were Not Able to Celebrate Winning The Voice and Rushed Home

Girl Named Tom made The Voice history tonight when they became the first group to win the title and the recording contract for the NBC competition series, but as joyful as winning was, the trio—Caleb, Joshua and Bekah, didn’t have time to enjoy it as their father, Chris Liechty, was “in horrific pain following yet another surgery.”
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com

Damson Idris Responds To Denzel Washington After Actor Admits Not Knowing Who Idris Is

Damson Idris has responded after Hollywood legend Denzel Washington admitted that he had no idea who Idris was during a recent interview. On the red carpet for his new film, A Journal for Jordan, Two Bees TV asked Washington about the comparisons between himself and Idris as well as Idris' open admiration for Washington.
#Tv News#Documentary Film#Nbc Tv News#Tim Gray Media#Americans#Cityvox Studios#Japanese
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks Emotionally Honors Bob Dole at World War II Ceremony

Most people know esteemed actor Tom Hanks for being down-to-earth and good natured. He showed that character Friday when he joined other political leaders as they honored the late senator Bob Dole in Washington, D.C. Hanks spoke at the event as he helped lay a wreath on a memorial at the National Mall. The Academy Award winner shared some beautiful words about Dole and his contributions to our nation.
HuffingtonPost

Last Remaining World War II 'Band Of Brothers' Member Dies At 99

Col. Edward Shames, the last surviving member of the World War II military unit portrayed in HBO’s “Band of Brothers,” died Friday at age 99. Shames was part of the U.S. Army’s Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, a highly regarded unit of parachute infantrymen who saw combat in many of the conflict’s most famous battles.
Popculture

Meghan Markle Is Allegedly Embarrassed Over 'Ellen' Appearance

Meghan Markle is reportedly "upset" with the response to her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. During her return to television, Markle took part in one of host Ellen DeGeneres' typical prank segments, agreeing to do whatever the comedian told her in front of vendors at the Warner Bros. lot, no mater how embarrassing. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex thought this would help show off her sense of humor, but royal expert Neil Sean claims the response wasn't what they expected.
Outsider.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Is ‘Heartbroken’ as He Reveals His Sister Has Died of Cancer

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly heartbroken as he reveals his sister, Tracy Peacock, has passed away after losing her seven-year cancer battle. According to the DailyMail, Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about his sister, who he described as brilliant. She was affectionally known as “Tracks.” There was not much known about Peacock’s battle with the disease. “She died of cancer,” the actor explained. “She’d been battling it for seven years.”
newschain

Comedian Jethro dies at 72 after contracting Covid

Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular...
WEAU-TV 13

Replica World War II atomic bomb goes on display at The Highground

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Highground Veterans Memorial Park’s museum is offering visitors a different view of World War II. The Pacific Theater serves as the backdrop for the newest exhibit at The Highfround Museum. Museum coordinator Theresa Hebert says she wanted to go beyond a photo display. “We couldn’t...
