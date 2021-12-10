Tom Brokaw narrates latest film from World War II Foundation

For decades, pilot Joe Moser didn’t talk about what had happened to him during World War II. That’s because when he came home from the war in Europe, nobody believed him. His story began on August 13, 1944, when Moser, who flew P-38 Lightnings as a lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, was on his 44th combat mission over occupied France. After being hit by enemy fire, he bailed out of his burning plane and, despite assistance from local farmers who tried to hide him, was soon captured by German soldiers. He was taken to the infamous Fresnes Prison near Paris where political prisoners had been housed since Nazi occupation began, and days later, found himself crammed onto a noxious and overcrowded cattle car heading east.

