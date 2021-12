For almost three decades, Conan O'Brien has been known to make audiences laugh thanks to his sharp wit and clever disposition. But it was early on in his career that things could have taken a turn for the worst after the comedian faced an alarming medical crisis that nearly left him blind. While chatting with Will & Grace star Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali for their podcast, HypochrondriActor now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, O'Brien revealed his struggle with ocular shingles, admitting he had no idea what was happening to him at the time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO