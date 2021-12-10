ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Silent Hill Game Teased During The Game Awards 2021?

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilent Hill is a massively popular video game franchise. Since the original PlayStation, fans were able to treat themselves to several thrilling games. Each installment typically brings its own unique narrative and characters, and it’s been a waiting game to see what’s next. Unfortunately, that waiting game is taking quite a...

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Alan Wake 2 Announced At The Game Awards

The game seems to involve more horror than the last game. In one of the more pleasantly surprising reveals of the night, Alan Wake 2 was announced at The Game Awards. Check out the announcement trailer below. With the release of Alan Wake: Remastered in October, there had been rumors...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Teasing Something for The Game Awards

The Game Awards is set to go live later this week, and as usual, Geoff Keighley is talking up the show big time. In the run up to Geoff's very own E3 presentation awards ceremony, some trickles of info are starting to emerge. One such tease comes from Sonic the Hedgehog's official Twitter account, which has now effectively confirmed the character's presence at the show.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Slitterhead is a beautifully disgusting survival horror game from the creator of Silent Hill

Among the seemingly endless onslaught of explosions shown off at The Game Awards, Keiichiro Toyama dimmed the lights with his latest project Slitterhead. Best known for creating Silent Hill, Toyama’s new studio Bokeh Studio seems to be looking to cause many sleepless nights with Slitterhead. First of all, just try saying the word “Slitterhead” out loud without shuddering. You know someone is a master of the horror craft when just saying their name fills you with disgust.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Horror Game Slitterhead Announced During The Game Awards

Bokeh Game Studio released a cinematic trailer of Slitterhead, with human-like creatures that can turn into gigantic skeletal forms. The monster’s transformation shockingly resembles that in Parasyte the anime. Slitterhead is set in a cyberpunk Asian city, with people walking on the street just like they would anywhere else in the world… until someone’s face splits open and turns into a gigantic monster. Slitterhead features music from Akira Yamaoka, who is famous for his music in the Silent Hill series. While terrifying, the trailer also implies lots of action elements. We can expect our players to have some sort of means of retaliation.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Hideo Kojima
sirusgaming.com

Saints Row Gameplay Reveal at The Game Awards 2021 Teased

As rumors about big announcements at The Game Awards 2021 surface, a teaser of Saints Row Gameplay Reveal was officially shared on social media. Deep Silver’s Saints Row is one of the big games that got revealed a few months ago, but got delayed as well. Now, hype is building up again as the official Twitter account of The Game Awards teased that there will be a brand new gameplay trailer from the game during the awards night.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Silent Hill: Homecoming - Fingebones - Full game - Download

Fingerbones is a free game by jefequeso1. Fingerbones is a short psychological horror game that focuses on storytelling and mystery. You begin in a mysterious abandoned building, pitch dark save for the golden light filtering in from the windows. As you explore, scattered notes begin to tell a disturbing tale.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Siren and Silent Hill Creator’s New Game Slitterhead Announced

Bokeh Game Studio has announced Slitterhead a new horror game for unannounced platforms and with no release date. The new game is being developed by Bokeh Game Studio, with Siren and Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama at the helm of the game and the studio. The game will also feature music by longtime collaborator and composer Akira Yamaoka.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Silent Hills#Video Game Industry#Ip
culturedvultures.com

The Game Awards 2021 Failed As A Gaming Awards Show

It’s currently 4:23 am in the morning as I’m typing this sentence, and I’m wondering why I’m even up to begin with. The Game Awards 2021 hasn’t long concluded, and there’s a certain feeling of “what was the point in that?” that’s hard to shake. Despite being billed as an awards show, every year it feels like The Game Awards takes more steps towards just being an advertising-centric circle jerk instead of a celebration of the developers who have given their all to entertain us, often in some of the worst conditions imaginable.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Steelrising to Reveal New Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Time for a closer look this alternate version of history, complete with robots. Spiders, known for their work on GreedFall and The Technomancer, is about to make a splash at tonight’s Game Awards 2021. Back in June, the first trailer was released for Steelrising, an ambitious title the company plans to release in June 2022 (barring any delays). Set in Paris during the French Revolution, players will assume the role of Aegis, a robot sworn to protect Queen Marie Antoinette from the dictator Louis XVI. The King has enlisted the help of a robotic army to take over the capital and support his reign of terror, and it’s likely that a heavy story element will also feature in this action title. This alternate version of history is a premise filled with possibility and after months of silence regarding the upcoming project, a new trailer is due to air during tonight’s show.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

First 'Halo' TV Series Footage Teases a Trailer Reveal at the Game Awards

Paramount+'s new Halo TV series has received a small teaser ahead of the release of the show's first-look trailer. With the brief clip that shows a sneak peek of the Spartans and one of the setpieces of the film, it was also revealed that the first-look trailer would premiere at The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9, offering the first extended look at the show since it was ordered for 10 episodes in 2018.
TV SERIES
egmnow.com

Silent Hill veterans unveil new horror game Slitterhead

Last year, a handful of veterans of the Japanese game industry came together to form Bokeh Game Studio. Tonight, the studio unveiled its first project, Slitterhead. The game is being worked on by Keiichi Toyama, who was the creator of games such as the original Silent Hill, Siren, and Gravity Rush, with music coming from legendary Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gameranx.com

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Drops At The Game Awards

Solve the mystery of The Witch Queen. Game developer, Bungie, released their newest trailer for the upcoming expansion, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen at The Game Awards. The update is set to launch at the end of February. The expansion will delve into Savathûn’s twisted world and uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent hive stole the light. Check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Geoff Keighley Teases 'Four or Five' Elden Ring Calibre Showcases for The Game Awards

Geoff Keighley is a hype merchant of masterful degrees, and the journalist turned host has once again been bigging up his upcoming The Game Awards livestream. The show – which will air this week – typically combines acknowledgement of the industry’s achievements with announcements and “world premieres”, and it sounds like the formula won’t be changing in its latest incarnation.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rocksteady Teasing Suicide Squad Game Trailer At The Game Awards

A year following its reveal, Rocksteady Studios is finally ready to discuss more of their upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game. With the CG trailer reveal at DC Fandome, many were excited to see a new foray into the DC universe. Featuring some fan-favorite villains as the playable characters, Rocksteady is promising a sprawling action-adventure across an open world. As the creators of the Arkham game universe for Batman, Rocksteady hopes to make good on their history. In fact, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a continuation set in the Arkham universe. Featuring four distinct playable characters including Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot. Now the time is right for another proper reveal. Rocksteady’s creative director Sefton Hill has tweeted out a teaser for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s appearance at The Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy