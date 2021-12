Peter Funt’s most recent book is “Self-Amused: A Tell-Some Memoir.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As news came from Michigan about yet another shooting by a youngster with a gun, I ran across an item for sale on Amazon that is strikingly similar in appearance to the semiautomatic weapon used at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit. It’s a pistol manufactured by Geai, with a pitch that states, “The fun of this toy is the realism of it’s [sic] mechanics.” It’s recommended for kids over the age of 4. [The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, owns The Post.]

