This Year-Round Campground Is One Of America’s Most Incredible Dark Sky Parks In Oregon

Oregon is a place for dreamers, as we have some of the best stargazing in the country. Our dark sky parks reign supreme, and we even have some that are open for camping year-round! One such stargazing unicorn is Prineville Reservoir State Park. Located near Bend, Prineville Reservoir State Park is the first Oregon State Park to be a designated Dark Sky Park, and the views here are positively perfect. Pack a backpack and get ready for an epic stargazing experience at this wondrous dark sky park in Oregon!

Prineville Reservoir State Park is one of the most criminally underrated state parks in Oregon.

The scenic beauty, camping, and water recreation are unrivaled at this high desert park (yes -- this is technically the desert!). Mountain waters flowing out of the Ochoco Range join to form the Crooked River, which in turn creates the 15-mile long, 3,000-acre Prineville Reservoir, the park's namesake -- and centerpiece.

The park is comprised of a main day-use area and campground, the Jasper Point boat ramp and campground, and numerous drive-in and boat-in primitive campsites the shoreline. The best part: camping is open year-round at Prineville, too!

Not into primitive camping? You could rent a teardrop trailer to take your camping experience to the next level!

But what makes Prineville Reservoir State Park so special isn't just its dashing good looks, year-round camping facilities, or abundant outdoor recreation...

In addition to being breathtakingly beautiful, Prineville also moonlights (pun intended) as a Dark Sky Park -- the first in Oregon, in fact.

The stars truly shine brighter here, earning the park the designation as a certified International Dark Sky Park. The certification recognizes the exceptional quality of Prineville's nighttime skies, as well as the park's efforts to minimize light pollution.

(We'd say this designation is spot on, no?!)

There are lots of places for year-round camping in Oregon. And there are several notable spots to stargaze. But a designated Dark Sky Park that's open for year-round camping in Oregon? That's the magic of Prineville Reservoir State Park.

If you're staying the night, be sure to check the park calendar for scheduled night sky programs. And if you're coming in for the evening only? You'll need to print, complete, and place a Stargazing Permit on your vehicle dash when you're viewing the stars after hours in the designated day-use area.

Have you visited Prineville Reservoir State Park for stargazing before? This really is something every Oregonian needs to do at least once.

