TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the number of COVID-19 cases increases, state officials in New Jersey are urging people to get their vaccinations and boosters. On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy detailed the progress being made in getting state employees vaccinated. He said 70% of all employees were reported as being fully vaccinated. Watch: Monday’s New Jersey COVID-19 Briefing In all, 43 of 50 agencies have reported full vaccination rates at or above 75%. There are also increased rates in the private sector. “We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating those who live, work and study in the state, with 73% of residents fully vaccinated...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO