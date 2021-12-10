On the Move: Rex A. Hamlett

Attorney presents webinar to National Coffee Association. Luca Hickman of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., recently presented a webinar to the National Coffee Association about digital intellectual property protection. A registered U.S. patent attorney in addition to being a certified expert in the field of intellectual property law, Mr. Hickman is also registered as a foreign practitioner through the Canadian College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents. He serves as co-chair of the Intellectual Property Section of the Lee County Bar Association, on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, the Ave Maria School of Law Alumni Board, and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He works with inventors, artists and musicians in high-profile mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. He oversees the creation and management of global intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing, and anti-counterfeiting work. He also represents engineers and architects in design defect and professional liability matters.

