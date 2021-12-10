ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst says watch Brazil’s corn crop

Cover picture for the articleDecember 10, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, News. A crop analyst says Brazil’s latest estimates through CONAB for its corn and soybean crops are a little higher which is understandable for soybeans. But, Michael Cordonnier with Soybean and Corn Advisor tells Brownfield...

DTN Grain Close: Rain in Brazil, Argentina Sends Soybeans, Corn South

The week started with risk-off trade with weakness in the soy complex and corn. Beneficial moisture was noted in Argentina and southern Brazil over the weekend and Monday. The forecast ahead has those areas with 10 days of little moisture and warming temperatures. Following last week’s steady selloff, the winter wheat markets bounced slightly Monday, while Minneapolis fell.
Soybeans, corn down after rain in South America

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Argentina got rain over the weekend and parts of southern Brazil should see some early this week, bringing some short term relief. Most forecasts have a turn to generally drier weather in those portions of South America, in-line with La Nina. AgRural says 96% of Brazil’s soybean crop is planted, adding some signs of drought are already showing up in portions of the southern growing region. CONAB’s next set of crop estimates for Brazil is out January 11th. U.S. export inspections were down on the week and the year, with 2021/22 trailing 2020/21 by a substantial margin. The top destinations were China and Egypt. Soybean meal was down, except for the soon to expire December contract, and bean oil was lower on the bearish tone in the soy complex. Deliveries against December meal continue to be very light, reflecting the tight supply and demand situation.
U.S. corn, soybeans slide on wetter South American weather

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soy futures edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses recorded in the previous session, as wetter weather in South America raised prospects of higher production. Wheat also slipped after two straight sessions of gains. "Weather forecasters' greater confidence in a wetter weather tack...
Thompson on Cotton: USDA Reports Neutral to Slightly Bullish

Although small, we did get a market bounce off the Fibonacci 50 percent retracement level at 103. The remainder of the week saw little price movement as traders jockeyed for position ahead of Thursday’s WASDE and export sales reports. To our good fortune, each was viewed as neutral to...
U.S. wheat slips on better supply outlook, corn and soybeans also down

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday, as expectations of larger than expected world supplies pressured prices. Corn and soybeans also fell, facing technical resistance as dealers waited for new indications of Chinese import demand for U.S. supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat had fallen...
Brazil’s Vale sells stake in U.S. California Steel to Nucor

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50% stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation for $400 million. Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in...
USDA reveals increased wheat stocks

There’s only two weeks until Christmas market watchers, and my son is almost 1 year old. And, we have yet to endure a hard freeze. In fact, D3 Extreme Drought category has moved into the southern plains with nearly 5% of Oklahoma reaching this critical tier, while 20% of Texas is in D2 Severe Drought conditions. The farther west and then north you go, the worse dry conditions become. While a cold front is moving in this weekend, chances of precipitation are limited at best. Some are saying such conditions are developing into a severe weather spring like we’ve not seen since the ‘90s.
Grain Outlook: Corn market awaiting some news to make a move

CORN — Corn got off to a rough start as the market continued to digest the possible implications of the Omicron deviant discovered just after Thanksgiving. Heavy fund liquidation was seen on both Nov. 29 and 30. This week’s low at $5.62.5 was the lowest March corn has traded since Nov. 9.
Global Markets: Coarse Grains – Global Corn Starch Exports

Starch (HS 110812) accounts for about 70 percent of a dry corn kernel. Extracted via the wet-milling process, corn starch is widely used in food manufacturing as well as in textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biodegradable packaging, and other industrial goods. After years of continuous growth, global trade fell 10 percent in...
Country that could lead global food market in 2025 revealed

Russian agriculture is on course to lead the global food market starting in 2025, showing steady growth while the global agro-industrial complex is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say. "We can see a serious [post-Covid-19 pandemic] decline in the global agro-industrial complex, where our country is showing good...
Costly outlook for swine feed costs in 2022

A swine lending specialist wonders how high feed costs might go. Kent Bang with Compeer Financial says 2022 market dynamics make risk management difficult for pork producers. “Because costs are escalating and there are supply chain interruptions that we’re really not totally understanding as of this point.”. He tells...
Soybeans finish the week in plus territory

Soybeans were modestly higher on fund and technical buying, ending the week firm. Beans followed the lead of bean meal, which was supported by strong demand, while vegetable oils continued their lower trend, pressuring bean oil futures. Near-term weather in South America continues to favor central Brazil. The USDA left its projections for Argentina and Brazil unchanged this week, while lowering Paraguay slightly, and CONAB raised its already record outlook for Brazil. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 56% of Argentina’s crop is planted, slightly slower than average, with 75% rated good to excellent. Friday, December 10th marked the first business day since December 2nd without an announced U.S. soybean sale. The running total topped 1 million tons, mostly for 2021/22 and all to either China or unknown destinations.
The trade eyes South America's dry weather, analyst says

The corn market has the weather forecast, short-term, to support more buying, and it may need to see bearish news from the USDA Supply/Demand report today to hold them back. : USDA data is neutral to negative for corn and soybean markets. The official Brazilian forecast for its corn production...
Vegetable oil analyst looks for growing soybean oil demand

Vegetable oil analyst looks for growing soybean oil demand. A vegetable oil analyst sees growing soybean oil demand as a renewable diesel fuel feedstock partly because of flattening palm oil production. Soybean oil production is set to overtake palm oil production in a few years, according to Dr. James Fry, founder of LMC International in Great Britain. “By 2030, soy will be far ahead of palm, significantly ahead as the leading oil,” said Dr. Fry, during a U.S. Soybean Export Council webinar.
U.S. dairy exports dip in October

The U.S. Dairy Export Council says exports for the month of October dropped slightly in volume with reduced milk powder and whey demand. Dairy exports were down one percent in volume but up 17 percent in value which totaled $660 million. Cheese sales increased nearly 44 percent for the month...
Cattle futures slide ahead of direct cash trade

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower ahead of the week’s direct cash business. Boxed beef was also lower at midday. February live cattle closed $.55 lower at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.57 lower at $141.87. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 lower at $163.40 and March feeder cattle closed $1.60 lower at $165.87.
