'Dude You're Getting a Dell' guy is back showing how much has changed in the past 20 years

Advertising Age
 4 days ago

It was almost impossible to watch your favorite show in the early 2000s without hearing the catchphrase: "Dude, you're getting a Dell." Steve, “The Dell Dude,” appeared in 26 different commercials over three years for the PC...

The Tab

Netflix Wrapped 2021: Here’s how to find out just how much you watched this year

It’s that time of year again, where everyone gets all nostalgic and reflective about the year we’ve had and everything “wrapped” comes out. We’ve had Spotify Wrapped for the year and you can work out how much you’ve spent on takeaways with Deliveroo Wrapped – but now it’s time for the most telling of them all, introducing your Netflix Wrapped 2021.
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
State
New York State
mediapost.com

Space Is Bigger Than He Thought: 20 Years Later, Dell's Dude Is Back

Some 20 years ago, Ben Curtis played the Dell Dude in ads for the tech firm. Now, he’s back to tell the world of Dell’s migration from PCs to technology for recycling and even tech for the space sector. The ads, via VMLY&R, feature the now-41-year-old Curtis playing...
TechRadar

Tado’s latest smart thermostat feature shows you exactly how much turning the heating up will cost you

Smart thermostat brand Tado is introducing a new feature that will make it easier to see at a glance how much it’s costing you to heat your home. While many of the best smart thermostats can generate reports that show how the temperature may have fluctuated in your home over a particular period, this doesn’t help to visualize just how much you’re spending on heating.
Advertising Age

L’Oréal proves its worth as it bounces back from pandemic

It’s been 50 years since L’Oréal Paris launched its “Because I’m Worth It” selling line. The past year proved the proposition better than ever for the global beauty behemoth behind the flagship brand. L’Oréal came roaring back from the pandemic stronger than anyone—certainly analysts and investors—expected. And the selling line got more relevant as it evolved into a broader feminist manifesto.
Interesting Engineering

This Tesla Turbine Powered A House for 6 Years. Here's How It Looks Like Now

Have you ever heard of the Tesla turbine? Built and patented by the maverick engineer Nikola Tesla, a Tesla turbine is a bladeless centripetal flow turbine which is also referred to as a bladeless turbine. Its unique design allowed it to outperform steam turbines at the time, with an efficiency level of 97 percent, and in this video by the YouTube channel MrTeslonian, you'll get to see one.
Advertising Age

BET brings its 'Black Canvas' rebrand to striking murals across the country

In June, on the heels of celebrating its 40th anniversary, BET unveiled a fresh new identity, “Black Canvas,” which was designed to carry its brand into the future and showcase how it’s the go-to destination for Black culture and creative expression. It unveiled the new branding at its annual BET Awards, and now, it’s bringing the new look to cities around the world in the form of gorgeous murals created by local artists.
Advertising Age

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now

This week: How Spidey's universe landed in New York City, a retro bonanza, how one airline ditched a huge tradition, a truck ad like no other and more. Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis. 5. Ford: Night Swim. Agency: AMV BBDO. This gorgeous, ethereal...
Advertising Age

How FaZe Clan transformed into much more than just a gaming company in 2021

When an athlete lands on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it typically signals they have reached a high point in their career or are seeing a meteoric rise in popularity. So when a gaming organization does it for the first time—FaZe Clan made history in June when it was featured on SI's cover—it's certainly indicative of just how influential esports has become.
Advertising Age

TikTok returns to CES—joining other in-person digital marketers

The return of in-person events for next month’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will also see the return of major players in the digital advertising space. TikTok is the latest marketer to sign on for exhibition, joining a list that already includes Meta, Amazon, Google and Snap, according to an announcement made today by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which owns and produces CES.
GamesRadar+

Switch year-in-review is back to tell you how much you played in 2021

The Nintendo Switch's 'year in review' feature is back for a second year to tell you what and how much you played in 2021. For a lot of folks, last year was a whole lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but this year there's much more competition, even with the recent Happy Home Paradise DLC. Just some of the Switch games launched this year include Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Monster Hunter Rise, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Pokemon Snap, and Metroid Dread.
Digital Trends

Why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K and how to fix it

Not sure how to get Netflix in 4K or not sure why you aren’t getting Netflix shows in 4K even though you have the right hardware? There are a number of ways to stream Netflix in 4K, but you’ll need to make sure you have the right equipment and service, first. There are also some problems you might need to fix to get it to work properly.
Advertising Age

Tinder admits 'you're not for everyone'

It’s been a fascinating year for dating services as many have had to prioritize quality over quantity during the pandemic. OkCupid launched a controversial campaign targeted at the service’s political filters. Bumble’s recent work flashed the tagline “date on your own terms.” Match updated app features and debuted ads targeting a more mature demographic.
Lifehacker

How to Tell If You're Getting Bad Advice at the Hardware Store

If you’re looking for some help from a hardware store employee, the advice you get can vary depending on the knowledge and experience of the person helping you. Most of the time, salespeople at hardware stores will offer good-intentioned suggestions, but sometimes even advice made with the best of intentions can be way off the mark. In addition to the fact that the training sales clerks receive from big brand stores may be more focused on how to get people to buy things rather than how to help them, sometimes retail workers simply don’t have the background to give you proper advice. Here’s how to tell good advice from bad.
