Officials from the Department of Public Works were brought in front of the D.C. Council Monday to explain why their traffic enforcement program is lacking. Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh, who heads the transportation committee, called for the hearing after finding out that more than 633,000 vehicles have two or more tickets that are older than 60 days and are eligible to be booted. But DPW only has a staff of four right now operating in two booting teams, according to acting DPW Director Christine Davis. They can only boot about 50 vehicles a day, meaning it would take more than 25 years to get through a backlog at the current rate.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO