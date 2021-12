ON SALE NOW - 32+ Live Shows from Legends to Rising Stars. Two great new releases from locally relevant artists. “Helvetica” and “At the Louvre,” Drae Slapz. Portland rapper/DJ/producer Draw Slapz has been on a roll lately. After dropping his full-length project NRG in June, the Mic Capes collaborator has been releasing singles since November. Following “Mindset,” “Tranquilo,” and “At the Louvre,” the artist just put out another one called “Helvetica.” Both see him rapping mantras over dark trap-style beats. “Damn the game is fucked up/ but the game was meant for me/Had to switch the style up/ Had to do it differently,” he raps on “At the Louvre.” Meanwhile, the one-and-a-half minute “Helvetica,” is a bit more upbeat, seeing Slapz confidently talk his shit, asserting his authenticity, and preaching that other artists focus on their mindset and ideas.

