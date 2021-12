Many new vehicles that are introduced are direct successors to an outgoing vehicle in the same class, but in some cases, it’s a whole new animal being introduced. The second option is what applies to the Volkswagen Arteon, a large four-door hatchback with sedan-like styling which was introduced a few years back as VW’s stab at a near-luxury vehicle. That’s right, VW, which has never been known for its flash, is courting buyers who like their brand but want something a bit more upscale.

