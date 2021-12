Just a few short days ago, one of Japan's biggest automakers presented us with the 2023 Mazda CX-50. The new crossover is far more rugged than ever before but hasn't lost any of its style. It looks like a pretty comprehensive package, but is it the best option out there or can you find something that's even more of an all-rounder? Well, if you want rugged dependability from your crossover, the go-to choice for ages has been the Subaru Forester. It, like the Mazda, was revealed recently with updates for the new model year, but which is best? Let's find out.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO