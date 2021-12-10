ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

KEOWN TALKS TACTICS: The evolution of the full back has been incredible... from Cancelo to James, Alexander-Arnold to Chilwell and more, the number of top performers in the Premier League is astonishing

By Martin Keown
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It is hard to think of a position where the roles and responsibilities have changed more over the last 30 years than full back.

They have always been important and my ex-Arsenal team-mate Ashley Cole is one of the best attacking full backs seen in the Premier League. But now we have an array of top players in this position and it is astonishing to see.

Today’s full backs and wing-backs are some of the most talented footballers at a club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y95km_0dJrXpdw00
Chelsea full backs Ben Chilwell (left) and Reece James (right) have had outstanding seasons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XwyO_0dJrXpdw00

They are so technically gifted that they could easily play in midfield — and Chelsea’s Reece James did that with an accomplished display against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

But a midfielder would struggle to fill the boots of a full back or wing-back in the way they overlap, underlap, cross balls and cover vast distances.

As well as this desire to attack, they must know how to fulfil their defensive duties by being able to read danger and use their one-v-ones. It is a skillset of the highest order and it is no coincidence that the Premier League’s top four teams have the best full backs and wing-backs.

Manchester City have Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, Chelsea have James, Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso, West Ham have Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell.

A weekend scarcely goes by without one of these players scoring an outstanding goal or providing a superb assist.

HE’S NO ORDINARY JOAO

It would be incredibly difficult to name this season’s best full back or wing-back. There are so many candidates, not least Cancelo.

You could almost call him a ‘false full back’, with the way Pep Guardiola allows him to step into midfield and stay there so City can outnumber opponents in that area.

When Cancelo hits the ball with the outside of his right boot, it is like watching Roger Federer effortlessly execute a backhand.

His pass for Raheem Sterling against Everton is a contender for assist of the season. His onboard navigation system plotted the path the ball needed to take and he completed it with absolute certainty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yimb_0dJrXpdw00
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo is almost a 'false' full back given how he steps into midfield

Unusually, Cancelo is a right-footed left back — the same as Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola, one of the standout performers at Euro 2020.

Left-footed right backs are even rarer, however, and you wonder how long it will be until City boss Guardiola finds a left footed-player to play at right back. That would mirror his opposite flank. It has big benefits.

When Cancelo is on the left, for example, he is comfortable at coming inside on to his favoured right foot. When he crosses the ball, it is inswinging and heading towards goal. That causes problems for defences.

TRENT THE CREATOR

Another candidate for the best full back or wing-back would be Alexander-Arnold.

He ranks first in the Premier League in terms of crosses and corners and passes played into the box, and second in chances created.

These players are so effective that their coaches want them in forward positions whenever possible.

Chelsea facilitate their wing-backs by having a back three as protection. James on the right is in the form of his life, with five goals underlining his attacking threat under Thomas Tuchel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqRC6_0dJrXpdw00
Trent Alexander-Arnold has the most crosses, corners and passes into the box from full back

But if you are playing a back four, like Liverpool, you need fast and efficient centre backs who can cover for their colleagues, otherwise you leave yourself vulnerable to the counter-attack.

Jurgen Klopp also tells Fabinho to drop deep so that Alexander-Arnold and Robertson can fly forward. If the opposing winger is not prepared to track back, then the opposition are in trouble.

The emphasis on attacking full backs is not just limited to the top four. Others include Tariq Lamptey at Brighton, Tino Livramento at Southampton and Matty Cash at Aston Villa.

It feels as if the competition and importance of this position is only encouraging full backs to get even better.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Chelsea versus Leeds is a rivalry that likely predates most of us, rooted in the famous and bloody battles of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and early ‘80s (and especially the 1970 FA Cup final). But if Saturday’s match is any indication, it’s been resurrected to a large degree following Leeds’ return to the Premier League last season, with the “spygate” spat between Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard in the Championship prior to that serving as an appetizer of sorts as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserved controversial win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Andrew Robertson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
James
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online today as last 16 ties are revealed

The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.Here’s everything you need...
UEFA
Reuters

Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday. Website The Athletic reported that a small...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Champions League#The Premier League#Everton
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Furious Real Madrid slam the re-run of the Champions League last-16 draw as 'shameful' and accuse UEFA of 'LYING' after the Spanish giants had their tie with Benfica taken away and given a nightmare draw with PSG instead

Real Madrid have slammed Monday's calamitous Champions League last-16 draw as 'shameful' and accused UEFA of 'lying' after they were paired with Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish giants were initially drawn to play Portuguese side Benfica in the first attempt at the draw and then pleaded with UEFA to ensure that tie remained intact when it appeared the whole process would have to be done again.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Bernie Ecclestone labels talk of Lewis Hamilton being robbed of world title as 'complete and utter NONSENSE'... as the former F1 supremo admits he is 'HAPPY' the Brit lost out to Max Verstappen so Michael Schumacher's record wasn't broken

Bernie Ecclestone has slammed talk that Lewis Hamilton was 'robbed' of his eighth Formula One world title as 'complete and utter nonsense' after the dramatic conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Seven-time winner Hamilton missed out on a record-breaking crown after Max Verstappen overtook him on the final lap,...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Michael Owen thought UEFA had messed up the Champions League draw AGAIN after Villarreal were stopped from facing Liverpool... before realising it would have left other teams from the same country or group playing each other

For a brief moment, there were fears that UEFA had messed up the Champions League draw for a second time on Monday. Michael Owen, who was watching on as a pundit for BT Sport, suggested an error had been made after Villarreal had been pulled out of the hat. UEFA...
UEFA
The Independent

Martin Odegaard on target again as Arsenal ease to victory over Southampton

Martin Odegaard scored for a third successive game as Arsenal eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Southampton.Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary reasons.Odegaard added the second in the 27th minute shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with his first goal since mid-October with Gabriel wrapping up the win midway through the second half.Arsenal manager Arteta explained the absence of Aubameyang before kick-off, confirming the forward was missing due to a “disciplinary breach”.Aubameyang – who was also left out of the side for the north London derby with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
101 WIXX

Soccer-Premier League talking points

(Reuters) – Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick can take some positives from their 1-0 wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the Premier League under his tenure but a six-point haul from the two games flattered their performances. United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Clubs urge EFL to re-start compulsory Covid testing for players to protect players and fixtures from the Omicron 'tidal wave', as the Premier League increases its checks to three tests every week

The English Football League has been urged to restart mandatory twice-weekly testing to protect players and clubs from the ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron infections caused by the new Covid variant. While the Premier League has moved to testing players and staff three times per week in attempt to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy