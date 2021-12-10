ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Tuchel pulls apart current Chelsea form slump

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel considers their current form problems. Tuchel concedes they've hit a blip after conceding six goals in the last two games and winning just two games...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Victory over Leeds was deserved

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists their 3-2 win at Leeds United was deserved. Tuchel was happy about his team's performance, which led to a well-deserved and desperately needed win. "It was a very intense match and I was happy with the way we played in terms of our quality and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
SB Nation

Tuchel happy with ‘lucky’ and ‘needed’ win for Chelsea

It looked like Chelsea were heading for yet another disappointing result thanks to a goal conceded in the final ten minutes, but this time the football gods smiled upon us. Jorginho’s winner in added-on time was fortunately late enough that we did not have a chance to concede a ninth goal in three games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Allardyce sends Lingard warning to Chelsea loanee Gallagher

Former Newcastle and England boss Sam Allardyce warns Conor Gallagher about leaving Crystal Palace midseason. The youngster has been outstanding for Patrick Vieira's team since signing on loan from Chelsea in the summer. The Blues do have the ability to bring back Gallagher in January, but Allardyce thinks he may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#The Premier League#German#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel rejects calls for Gallagher return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists there's no plans to recall Conor Gallagher from his loan with Crystal Palace. Gallagher has scored six Premier League goals and provided three assists this season during his loan spell at Selhurst Park, leaving some Chelsea fans urging the club to recall him in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea ace Mount: How Tuchel has improved my game...

Chelsea ace Mason Mount admits manager Thomas Tuchel has taken his game to a new level. Mount admitted Tuchel has already had a big influence on his own playing style - both with and without the ball. "He's been massive for me, to come in halfway through a season and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday. Website The Athletic reported that a small...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Martin Odegaard on target again as Arsenal ease to victory over Southampton

Martin Odegaard scored for a third successive game as Arsenal eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Southampton.Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary reasons.Odegaard added the second in the 27th minute shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with his first goal since mid-October with Gabriel wrapping up the win midway through the second half.Arsenal manager Arteta explained the absence of Aubameyang before kick-off, confirming the forward was missing due to a “disciplinary breach”.Aubameyang – who was also left out of the side for the north London derby with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Norwich land ex-Chelsea prospect Dubem Eze via Derby

Norwich City have snapped up Dubem Eze from Derby County. Dubem Eze has signed a scholarship agreement with Norwich City, and will join up with the club's Under-18s for the rest of the 2021/22 season. Eze, 16, joins the club from Derby County, who he joined in April 2021 from...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy