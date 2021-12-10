Tickets for John Mulaney's CT shows are on sale now

FunnyMan John Mulaney is gonna make you laugh at the KeyBank Center in 2022!. The Comedian, who is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live, where he created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent, also has written for IFC’s Documentary Now and Netflix’s Big Mouth. Mulaney had a stint on Broadway, starring in Oh, Hello On Broadway with Nick Kroll. The stand-up comedian has appeared in several stand-up specials including; New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO