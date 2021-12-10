ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Tickets for John Mulaney's CT shows are on sale now

By Ryan Craggs
Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mulaney From Scratch tour tickets are on sale Friday. He'll be doing two sets at Foxwoods Casino Resort in March 2022. Prior to 2021, John Mulaney was best known for his standup specials and work on...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Comedian John Mulaney to perform in Syracuse, Buffalo in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to New York next year. A Saturday Night Live writer who’s also known for his Netflix specials, Mulaney will be bring his From Scratch tour to both Syracuse and Buffalo. In Buffalo, Mulaney will perform at the KeyBank Center...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

John Mulaney bringing "From Scratch" tour to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stand-up comedian John Mulaney will bring his "From Scratch" tour to Buffalo next summer. On Saturday, June 11, Mulaney will perform at the KeyBank Center. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the KeyBank Center website and johnmulaney.com. Mulaney is known for his Netflix...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashantucket, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
96.1 The Breeze

John Mulaney will Make You Laugh In Buffalo In 2022

FunnyMan John Mulaney is gonna make you laugh at the KeyBank Center in 2022!. The Comedian, who is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live, where he created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent, also has written for IFC’s Documentary Now and Netflix’s Big Mouth. Mulaney had a stint on Broadway, starring in Oh, Hello On Broadway with Nick Kroll. The stand-up comedian has appeared in several stand-up specials including; New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.
BUFFALO, NY
orlandoweekly.com

John Mulaney announces Orlando arena show as part of 2022 stand-up tour

Though Pete Davidson infamously threatened to warn other comedians not to play UCF's Addition Financial Arena in 2019, comedian John Mulaney has decided to throw caution to the wind and headline the arena in May. Mulaney is coming to the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando next year as part of...
ORLANDO, FL
The Citizens Voice

Alice Cooper, John Mulaney among new shows announced at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza announced three new shows for 2022 on Monday. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry perform at 8 p.m. March 23 at the arena. The show is part of Cooper’s spring tour, which begins March 18 in Connecticut.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
News Channel Nebraska

John Mulaney coming to Omaha in April

OMAHA, Neb. - Acclaimed standup comedian John Mulaney will be making a stop in Omaha during his newly announced nationwide tour. Mulaney announced his entire slate of dates for his upcoming "From Scratch" tour on social media on Monday. The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority confirmed the appearance shortly afterward.
OMAHA, NE
NBC4 Columbus

Comedian John Mulaney to perform in Columbus next Spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Comedian and Emmy award winner John Mulaney announced Monday morning he will perform in Columbus next Spring as part of his 33-city “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour in 2022. Mulaney will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, May 20, 2022 in his second and final show in the state of Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, OH
seattlepi.com

Tickets for Weird Al at Moore Theatre are on sale now

Before the YouTube days of endless internet parodies, there was “Weird Al” Yankovic. Uniting popular music and comedy since 1976, Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic is recognized as king of the novelty song, with music ranging from covers of hit tunes to quirky polka medleys. Yankovic...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxwoods Casino#Ct#Big Mouth#Vip#Ticketmaster
bluebonnetnews.com

Tickets on sale for Valley Players’ Christmas variety show

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and The Valley Players of Liberty will kick off the holiday season this weekend with a variety show. For two performances only, the Christmas Follies Showcase will feature the individual talents and skills of various Valley Players members, including drama club students from Liberty, Dayton and Hardin.
LIBERTY, TX
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Dr. Dre Divorce Reportedly Settled

Dr. Dre is reportedly a single man again. According to TMZ, Dre has reportedly reached an agreement to finalize his divorce from Nicole Young. The rap mogul acknowledged the end of his marriage by posing in front of balloons that spelled out, "Divorced AF." Dre, whose full name is Andre...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy