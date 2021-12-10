MOVIE REVIEW: Being a woman is hard

Bob Garver Special to Valley News Director Jason Reitman is taking over the reins of his father Ivan Reitman’s “Ghostbusters” franchise, and the results are a mixed bag. On one hand, the new film is truer to the spirit of the original “Ghostbusters” than the misguided 2016 reboot – stupid controversy over the casting aside. On the other hand, it’s not that funny or exciting a movie. The film follows the family of Dr. Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis, depicted as alive at the beginning of the film. His daughter Callie, played by Carrie Coon, moves into his old farmhouse in middle-of-nowhere Oklahoma with her children Trevor, played by Finn Wolfhard, and Phoebe, played by Mckenna Grace. Trevor is a sarcastic gearhead, in other words a typical teenager, wi.
