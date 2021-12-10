MOVIE REVIEW: Being a woman is hard

It was only a matter of time before writer-director Aaron Sorkin made a movie about Lucille Ball. Sorkin loves comedy, as fans of his aborted TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip know. He loves characters who are the smartest people in the room, as Ball, who essentially invented the multi-camera sitcom, always was. He is also fascinated by behind-the-scenes dealings of very public people, be they public officials (The West Wing), TV anchors (The Newsroom), or the founders of Facebook (The Social Network). What he’s not is an historian. Being the Ricardos may be categorized as a biopic of a gone-but-not-forgotten icon, but just as he did in last year’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sorkin is using the past to address the concerns of the present.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO