ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How The “Gig Economy” Changes Work: One Janitor's Story

By KQED News Staff
KQED
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. These days, It can be a lot harder to find what you might call a “good” job. The kind of job where a...

www.kqed.org

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

These 40-something parents quit their jobs to run their own businesses—now they earn $1 million working 20 hours a week

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. For Jen and Steve Chou, the best part of running their own businesses isn't the combined $1 million annual income — it's the ability to spend as much time as they want with their 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

Vast majority of American workers like their jobs – even as a record number quit them

A record share of American workers are quitting their jobs, thanks in part to a strong economy and a labor shortage. Does that mean Americans are unhappy with where they work? The answer would seem to be yes, according to many economists and other observers. That’s the narrative driving the Great Resignation, in which workers are simply fed up with their current jobs and demanding something better. Survey data I’ve been collecting during the pandemic, along with social survey results from previous years, however, suggests this is far from the whole story. Rather than being motivated simply by dissatisfaction, it...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
upenn.edu

Drivers in the gig economy

Lindsey Cameron, assistant professor of management at the Wharton School, studies workers’ experiences in the gig economy. Her research focuses on how changes in the modern workplace (e.g., algorithms/machine learning, short-term employment contracts, variable pay) affect work and workers. She is currently studying how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting gig workers as well as examining how ride-hailing workers on three continents navigate disputes. Cameron breaks down how the experience of working in the gig economy differs from the experience of working in a more traditional employment setting.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketplace#Americans
Fast Company

How cooperative gig economy companies managed to flourish during the pandemic

In the Italian city of Bologna, bicycle couriers delivery bread, freshly baked at local bakeries, to nearby businesses every morning. The same network of couriers deliver books from the city’s libraries and food from grocery stores to residents’ homes. Unlike other delivery platforms, businesses don’t pay a commission to be a part of the delivery service, and the riders earn about 9 euros ($10.19) an hour after taxes versus the traditional gross hourly wage of 5.5 euros ($6.23) that workers for other apps like Deliveroo or UberEats make; they also get insurance for both accidents and illnesses.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
inlander.com

Help Wanted: Why can't employers find enough workers?

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, millions of workers were put out of a job. Unemployment spiked. Employees started working from home. Now, nearly two years later, the labor market continues to see widespread changes. It isn't a shortage of jobs available, but of workers to fill those jobs. There are...
AGRICULTURE
PLANetizen

How One of Boston's Top Evictors Changed Its Ways

Tenants’ rights attorney Jay Rose spent four-plus decades waging legal battles on behalf of poor folks. So taking a job as a legal consultant for the nation’s largest for-profit affordable housing landlord might seem an odd choice. But executives at Boston-based WinnCompanies—which manages approximately $14 billion worth of largely affordable and military housing in 550 developments across 22 states—recently learned an unpleasant fact and knew the organization needed help from someone like Rose.
ECONOMY
finance-commerce.com

EU plans boost for gig economy workers

LONDON — A European Union plan to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers could mean millions more of them are classified as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides. The draft...
ECONOMY
The Verge

EU proposals could give millions of gig workers employment rights

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has put forward a series of proposals that could lead to millions of gig workers across the bloc getting similar legal protections to traditional employees. In a press release, the Commission says these rights would include a minimum wage (where applicable), collective bargaining, paid leave, unemployment and sickness benefits, and pensions.
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

The Gig Economy’s Political Reckoning Has Arrived

Around the globe, it seems like gig work, and gig workers, are everywhere: millions of people deployed, generally for piecemeal tasks, through smartphone apps created by technology startups. Companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. in the U.S. and Deliveroo Plc, based in the U.K., say the arrangement gives workers the freedom to be their own bosses and puts otherwise idle resources to use. A growing number of labor advocates say it’s exploitation in a new wrapper. Courts and legislatures are wrestling with how to fit this phenomenon into existing labor laws, or whether an entirely new approach is needed.
ECONOMY
wolfstreet.com

Labor Shortages Worsen, Companies Poach Workers from Each Other amid Massive Churn

Job arbitrage in a labor market where workers have a lot more power than before. Total Job Openings in October rose again, to 11.03 million (seasonally adjusted), up by 50% or by 3.7 million from October two years ago, after slightly dipping in September and August, to nearly match the blistering record set in June, a testimony to the massive labor shortages still dogging many industries across the US.
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

Companies divided on draft EU rules for gig economy workers

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Commission published draft rules on Thursday to give workers at online platform companies such as Uber and Deliveroo better social rights, but which companies say could lead to job losses and more litigation in court. Following are initial reactions to the proposals:. UBER SPOKESPERSON:
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy