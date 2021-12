The Saudi man arrested in Paris over suspected links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been freed, after officials said it was a case of mistaken identity.The release was confirmed by French prosecution officials.Prosecutors said checks had shown that a warrant issued by Turkey, which had triggered the arrest when the man’s passport was scanned during border checks, did not apply to the man arrested at the airport.“Extensive checks on the identity of this person showed that the warrant did not apply to him ... he was released,” the statement from the prosecutor’s office said.On Tuesday, France arrested...

EUROPE ・ 5 DAYS AGO