Skees should resign for attacking the Constitution. I serve as a legislator representing Butte, but most of the time I’m serving my hometown in another way, as a firefighter. When I first became a firefighter, I took an oath to protect and serve my community. When I was later sworn in as a legislator, I took a similar oath to support and defend the U.S. and Montana Constitutions. In both of my roles, those oaths serve as a constant reminder that at the end of the day, my work should always make my neighbors and community better off. Oftentimes this means I have to set my personal feelings aside to do what I swore to do.

BUTTE, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO