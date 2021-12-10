ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Redout 2 Coming to Consoles, PC in 2022

By Jeremy Peeples on December 10, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Redout was a fantastic successor of sorts to Wipeout and even spawned a dogfighting shooter in Redout: Space Assault set in its universe to add some versatility to the franchise as...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redout#Xbox One#Consoles#Space Assault#Dlc
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Store End of Year Deals Sale Is Live Now, Discounts Hundreds of PS5, PS4 Games

Black Friday? What's that? Reeks of old news to us. Sony's certainly ready to move on from the huge PlayStation Store Black Friday sale, and it's replacing it with, you guessed it, another massive sale. PS Store's End of Year Deals promotion gets started today, and is live from now through to 22nd December. That gives you nearly a full month to make some last-minute savings before the year is done. So, what's included?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hardcoregamer.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Coming to PC, PS4, Switch

One of the best fighting games of the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 era came from a surprising franchise. Best known for its relationship building, Atlus brought its talents in story telling to the fighting game genre with Persona 4 Arena and its expansion Ultimax. Well, after so many years, Atlus is...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Experience Rune Factory 4 Special on Even More Platforms Today

Rune Factory 4 first launches on 3DS, where it later saw launch on Switch last year with the Special edition of the title. Now players who may not have a Switch have the opportunity to dive into the unique fantasy farming sim that will take them on the fantastical journey that awaits. Players can tame monsters, farm, fish and even meet the spouse of their dreams while doing so. Those wanting to get even more out of it later can be sure to check out Rune Factory 5 when it launches next year.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

After The Fall Gets Launch Trailer

Vertigo Games has released the launch title for the upcoming VR title After The Fall. The game will release on December 9th for PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2 platforms along with Steam. This VR survival action FPS comes from the creators of Arizona Sunshine as both four player co-op and PVP will take place across the frozen remains of a 1980s inspired Los Angeles. The team also revealed its post launch roadmap and details for the first content called Frontrunner Season. This is free for purchases of the launch edition of After The Fall and includes four new maps, new modes, new weapons and more. You can see a run down of the game below along with the launch trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best Fallout 4 console commands on PC

Fallout 4 players should consider using console commands on PC to expand the classic game’s experience and unlock new, fun features. So, here’s a collection of some of the best cheats to use in an easy-to-use guide. Now about to enter its eighth year in circulation, Fallout 4 continues to...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Dauntless Coming to Next-Gen Consoles This Thursday

Prepare for a new kind of experience as Dauntless is finally arriving in next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The official launch is this Thursday, December 2. It’s also set to offer seamless cross-generation, as well as full cross-platform support, for all seven different platforms. Dauntless was released...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Ever Forward Finds Its Way onto Consoles Today

Ever Forward throws its lot into the puzzle platformer ring on consoles starting today. Should they choose, players can step into the story of Maya, a young girl lost in a world located somewhere on the border between dream and reality. In a vein similar to the likes of Gris, Maya is in this world because she needs to work through here own despair and rediscover who she is. There’s also the mystery of this curious place to uncover as well, something players should be able to to one puzzle at a time.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

New God of War Trailer Highlights PC Features

After nearly four years, 2018’s God of War will finally be abandoning its PlayStation exclusivity next month when it launches on PC. Although the critically acclaimed sequel received some welcome enhancements on PS5 via a patch earlier this year, the PC version will be developed by Jetpack Interactive with assistance from Sony Santa Monica and will have some exclusive features of its own. As shown off in the trailer below, God of War on PC can run at up to 4K with an unlocked framerate for supported devices, and features a nice variety of graphical presets and options including NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex Support. Plus, players who still wish to use a controller will find full support for both the Dualshock 4 and Dualsense controllers alongside customizable mouse and keyboard options.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Coming to PC

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to PC, via the Epic Games Store. The news was confirmed at The Game Awards 2021. It will arrive on PC on December 16, 2021. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was revealed earlier this year and arrived on PS5 in June. In May it was confirmed the game would be exclusive to PS5 for at least six months.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Aftermath is a psychological thriller coming to consoles and PC in 2022

Psychological thriller Aftermath has been revealed for a 2022 release by One O One Games and META Publishing. You take on the role of Charlie Gray. She’s a former astronaut who’s re-entry to Earth went traumatically wrong. Things go from bad to worse, as following that she now finds herself on a deserted and desolate Earth. Something terrible has happened, society has seemingly collapsed and all you know is you have to find your daughter, Sammy.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Rune Factory 4 Special Now Out on PC and Consoles

Rune Factory 4 Special is officially available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It’s even playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This version also comes with the Another Episode DLC for free. This critically-acclaimed remaster is available digitally for $29.99. PlayStation Plus members can buy it...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Where the Heart Leads coming to PC in 2022

Armature Studio’s PlayStation-exclusive Where the Heart Leads is coming to PC. If you are unfamiliar with the game, it is a surreal narrative journey. You explore thousands of different narrative paths as Whit Anderson, who unwittingly steps back in time to discover how certain events in his life can be altered. Rewrite Whit’s life story from start to finish, or try to retrace his steps back to the present.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy