Elon Musk has claimed that no other CEO cares as much about safety as he does in an interview with Financial Times. In the year that has seen his private wealth balloon like never before, Musk has also been showered with titles, beginning with the richest person in the world and more recently, the person of the year by Time Magazine. The Time accolade is probably one of the many titles Musk will receive as he embarks on his mission to send humanity to Moon with his space company, SpaceX.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO