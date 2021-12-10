ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Fame won't trip me up, insists Marcus Smith as England's new rugby poster-boy says he can count on his two brothers, Eddie Jones and mentors at Harlequins to keep him grounded

By Chris Foy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Celebrity status is coming for Marcus Smith. Harlequins' England fly-half has been alerted to the danger it could pose, but he feels confident that he can handle it and not let it change him.

Last month, Eddie Jones issued a public warning about how Smith - the country's new rugby poster-boy - must not succumb to the 'distractions' which can derail talented sporting rookies.

The national coach is wary of the playmaker having his head turned, especially after his contribution to the victory over world champions South Africa in front of a euphoric full house at Twickenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hcue6_0dJr9qha00
Marcus Smith (above) is confident he can handle the fame and not let it change him

Smith is destined to become a box-office sensation with appeal far beyond the confines of his own oval-ball game.

He is understood to be on the verge of joining Roc Nation - rapper Jay-Z's entertainment agency which already has Maro Itoje among its expanding list of top-end rugby clients.

'I don't want to talk about that,' said Smith, when asked to clarify the situation.

However, the 22-year-old No 10 was happy to talk about how he will cope with being in the spotlight. So what did he make of the warning from Jones? 'It was unbelievable advice and it is a big learning for me,' said Smith.

'I have to make sure that I continue to love my rugby, which I do love. I have to continue to have a smile on my face every time I step on the training field and attend meetings, as well as run out on a weekend. I have to keep finding a focus and go after it properly - and keep building myself as a person and as a rugby player.'

His profile is growing fast, but Smith is unfazed by that scenario, adding: 'I'm extremely lucky. I have a brilliant support team around me; my younger brothers, my mum and dad, and brilliant mentors at Quins who guide me through these experiences.

'Every young player who has played for England will have had it at some point and for me it is about surrounding myself with brilliant people who are able to share their wisdom. As long as I continue to listen to them and I'm open to their feedback then hopefully I can stay on the path I am on now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40n6Om_0dJr9qha00
The 22-year-old is destined to become a box-office sensation with appeal far beyond rugby 

'I am very confident I can do that. Brighton is not too far away so if ever I need an escape and a break it is easy to get down there, eat my mum's rice and enjoy my brother's company. It is nice to have amazing people around me and I am really grateful for that.'

Jones spoke with optimism last month about the ability of Smith's family to keep the precocious prodigy grounded. So much has happened to him so quickly; Premiership title glory with Harlequins, an England debut, a Lions call-up and a successful November campaign which propelled him to wider prominence.

Smith's brothers, Luc and Thomas, have relished his rapid rise but also make sure that it doesn't go to his head.

'I hope they are proud of me,' he said. 'I wouldn't have done any of these things without them. They've both been truly supportive to me as well as challenging me, which I love. I still remember loads of times we used to go to the park and try to sidestep each other. They'd mug me off or read my sidestep, which would frustrate the hell out of me.

'That's what we enjoyed doing, growing up. Those two guys are paramount to my career. They'll definitely keep me grounded. After the South Africa game, they were laughing at my drop goal. So I've got to work on that! I've got a brilliant balance, in my mum and dad and two brothers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeCUS_0dJr9qha00
 Harlequins' England fly-half has a strong support team around him to help him stay grounded

'Whatever happens, whether positive or negative, I'm very confident that they'll guide me to the right path. But I wouldn't say my life has drastically changed. I'm still the same person I was. And I hope I never change.'

Asked if he is ever recognised in the street now, Smith added: 'Once in a while but not that I notice, no.'

In his new book, Leadership: Lessons from my life in rugby, Jones reveals that he felt compelled to deliver some home truths to Smith, in a phone call early last year.

Smith was drifting, in a struggling Harlequins team and Jones writes: 'I was not sure Marcus had the desire to be the best he can be. I rang him up in April, 2020. We had a reasonably blunt conversation about the state of his game.'

So much has changed since then; for Quins collectively and for Smith personally. He was asked about that tough talk from Jones and said: 'I've enjoyed every interaction I've had with Eddie over the last few years and his feedback is so important for me. It made me focus on what was important at the time and it helped me massively. I am really, really grateful for that advice.

'It was at a point in my career when I didn't feel I was performing to the best of my ability. I took a long, hard look at myself; all parts of my game, all parts of my preparation - and it wasn't up to scratch. I tried to fix it. Luckily, now, I feel I am in a good place mentally and physically.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZsbj_0dJr9qha00
Smith is pictured with his girlfriend Beth Dolling during a recent holiday in Dubai

Smith has been living up to the goals he has been writing down since he was a teenager. For years, he has made notes about his ambitions and his experiences, thoughts on what he is doing well and what he can do better. He has several little books full of these notes, which he reads and reflects on from time to time. In recent months, various targets have been achieved, so now he will set new ones - aiming ever higher.

'I want to win many trophies here at Quins,' he said. 'With England, I want to play for the next 10 years but I know how hard that is going to be. I want to go to the next World Cup. I want to play for the Lions again. I want to keep going.

'That is the way I've been brought up; celebrate along the way because there are always milestones and things you need to celebrate. I've done that with everything I've achieved, but I have only done four or five years in professional rugby and hopefully I have 10 years to go. I have to look after my body, continue to work hard on the training field and achieve what I want to achieve.'

Before a return to Twickenham for Big Game 13 - when Quins hope to fill the vast arena for their Premiership encounter with Northampton on December 27 - the next objective is Europe.

Smith will line up against Castres in the south of France on Sunday knowing that it is high time his club made their mark on the Heineken Champions Cup again, after years of early exits.

'Over the last four years, we haven't even got close to getting out of the group,' said Smith.

'We have got a brilliant opportunity this weekend in Castres to try and change our record in Europe. That is what we are all desperate to do. We believe we are ready.' Smith feels ready for Castres and he feels ready for fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCIuW_0dJr9qha00
England head coach Eddie Jones issued a warning to his star man Smith last month

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michael Owen thought UEFA had messed up the Champions League draw AGAIN after Villarreal were stopped from facing Liverpool... before realising it would have left other teams from the same country or group playing each other

For a brief moment, there were fears that UEFA had messed up the Champions League draw for a second time on Monday. Michael Owen, who was watching on as a pundit for BT Sport, suggested an error had been made after Villarreal had been pulled out of the hat. UEFA...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'I have that desire to play Test cricket again': James Bracey is keen to put his summer woes behind him as he sets his sights on forcing his way back into Joe Root's team after hitting an eye-catching century for England Lions against Australia A

English cricket didn't have much to celebrate in Brisbane last week. But from the wreckage of defeats for the Test side at the Gabba and the England Lions a few miles north at Ian Healy Oval emerged a reason to smile. Even as the Lions slipped to a 112-run loss...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#England#Rugby World Cup#Roc Nation#Quins
Daily Mail

Manchester United's clash at Brentford is POSTPONED after Covid outbreak at the Premier League giants - who have shut down first-team operations at their Carrington training ground for 24 hours to deal with it

Manchester United's game at Brentford on Tuesday night has been called off following a Covid outbreak in their squad. Confirmation of the Premier League Board's decision came just before midnight after United requested a postponement amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant. The club closed down first-team operations...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Page knows Gareth Bale will be ‘100 per cent’ ready for Wales’ play-offs

Wales boss Robert Page insists Gareth Bale will prove his fitness for the World Cup play-offs whether he is playing for Real Madrid or not.Bale has made only three appearances for Real this term, his last coming on August 28, since returning from last season’s loan spell at Tottenham.The 32-year-old forward, who is in the final year of his Real contract, has actually played more for Wales this season, with his last four appearances on international duty.Bale suffered a hamstring injury in September and then picked up a calf complaint after winning his 100th Wales cap against Belarus last month,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Glasgow urge Exeter fans not to wear Native American-style headdresses to match

Glasgow Warriors have asked Exeter fans not to wear Native American-style headdresses at their Heineken Champions Cup match at Scotstoun.Warriors bosses have also urged Exeter supporters not to sing their trademark “Tomahawk Chop” chant at the European clash on Saturday.Premiership club Exeter are reviewing the use of their “Chiefs” nickname amid pressure to drop links to Native Americans.The National Congress of American Indians urged Exeter to drop their “Chiefs” moniker last month, while Wasps have previously asked fans not to wear headdresses at matches in Coventry.Managing director Al Kellock has insisted the request is to “stand up” for Glasgow supporters,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Travis Head talks up Jack Leach’s chances of hitting back in second Ashes Test

After playing his part in the brutal takedown of Jack Leach in the first Ashes Test, Australia batter Travis Head talked up the England spinner’s chances of hitting back this week in Adelaide Australia made a point of getting after the left-armer at The Gabba, pounding him for 102 runs from 13 chastening overs.Head was named player of the match for his 152 and helped inflict the damage to Leach’s figures by taking him for four fours and a six.England have been pondering Leach’s position for the day/night second Test – weighing up the variety of the attack against the...
SPORTS
AFP

Former Ireland boss Schmidt appointed All Blacks selector

Joe Schmidt was named as an All Blacks selector Tuesday, but will not take up the role until after his former team Ireland tour New Zealand next year. The New Zealander will replace Grant Fox on the All Blacks selection panel from August 2022, a month after Ireland's three-Test tour. Schmidt said "to a degree" the timing was because he did not want to be working against Ireland, a team he coached to three Six Nations championships and two wins over the All Blacks. "I'm sure they appreciate the fact that I'm not that keen to get started until early August," he said.
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham's first team RETURN to training with a gruelling double session from Antonio Conte after suffering a Covid-19 outbreak which saw their games against Rennes and Brighton postponed

Tottenham have returned to first-team training following the Covid outbreak that wrecked their schedule last week. And Sportsmail can reveal boss Antonio Conte is quickly making up for lost time by putting his players through a double session at the club's Enfield HQ on Sunday. Spurs were due to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Johnny Sexton raffles boots he wore during historic 100th cap for charity

Rugby star Johnny Sexton is raffling off the boots he wore during his historic 100th cap in Ireland’s 60-5 win over Japan to raise money for charity.Cash raised by the draw for the size 9.5 Adidas Predator boots will go to Debra Ireland, which the Irish captain has supported for several years.The organisation helps people living with the skin disease epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and their families, as well as funding research to find treatments and a cure for the condition.The skin of people with EB blisters at the slightest touch, which means that painful bandaging must be applied at least every...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Old guard’s warrior spirit still a fine example for rugby union’s young guns

In rugby the shiny and the new can often hog the limelight and a dank Sunday in Coventry was a prime example. By the end of their 35-14 win over Wasps, a Covid-depleted Munster had introduced a dozen debutants, several of them gleaming ruby-bright on their first big outings for their province. Wherever their careers now take them, they will always be able to amuse their grandkids with the unlikely tale of where it all started.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'We're DOOMED!': Graeme Souness fears for the future of football after Leicester were awarded a penalty for foul by Newcastle's Jamal Lascelles on James Maddison in 4-0 Foxes win

Sky Sports’ Graeme Souness launched a furious rant saying football is ‘doomed’ after poor officiating in a weekend that saw a spate of questionable penalties awarded. Leicester romped to a 4-0 win against Newcastle on Sunday but the game was a tight battle until James Maddison went down easily in the penalty area and won a spot-kick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andy Robertson savours ‘proper’ Liverpool victory against Aston Villa

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson credited a “proper” win over Aston Villa to their defensive organisation.Despite dominating possession and having 20 shots to their opponents’ four, the Reds only had Mohamed Salah’s 67th-minute penalty to show for their efforts.In the final 15 minutes the visitors pressed for an equaliser and caused more than their fair share of problems but Jurgen Klopp’s side hung on to ensure Steven Gerrard’s Anfield homecoming ended in a 1-0 defeat.“Yeah, a proper one. We had to dig deep the last 15 minutes,” he told liverpoolfc.com.“Once we got the goal they kind of took the ‘nothing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa become the latest Premier League side to be hit by a Covid outbreak as multiple positive tests cause training to be cancelled on Sunday - but Tuesday's game against Norwich 'IS expected to go ahead'

Aston Villa cancelled a planned recovery session at their training ground on Sunday after a player and a number of training ground staff tested positive for Covid-19. Some first-team squad members were due at Bodymoor Heath to work indoors but the exercise was shelved following the positive case. It is not known whether the player was involved in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy