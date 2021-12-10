Fame won't trip me up, insists Marcus Smith as England's new rugby poster-boy says he can count on his two brothers, Eddie Jones and mentors at Harlequins to keep him grounded

Celebrity status is coming for Marcus Smith. Harlequins' England fly-half has been alerted to the danger it could pose, but he feels confident that he can handle it and not let it change him.

Last month, Eddie Jones issued a public warning about how Smith - the country's new rugby poster-boy - must not succumb to the 'distractions' which can derail talented sporting rookies.

The national coach is wary of the playmaker having his head turned, especially after his contribution to the victory over world champions South Africa in front of a euphoric full house at Twickenham.

Marcus Smith (above) is confident he can handle the fame and not let it change him

Smith is destined to become a box-office sensation with appeal far beyond the confines of his own oval-ball game.

He is understood to be on the verge of joining Roc Nation - rapper Jay-Z's entertainment agency which already has Maro Itoje among its expanding list of top-end rugby clients.

'I don't want to talk about that,' said Smith, when asked to clarify the situation.

However, the 22-year-old No 10 was happy to talk about how he will cope with being in the spotlight. So what did he make of the warning from Jones? 'It was unbelievable advice and it is a big learning for me,' said Smith.

'I have to make sure that I continue to love my rugby, which I do love. I have to continue to have a smile on my face every time I step on the training field and attend meetings, as well as run out on a weekend. I have to keep finding a focus and go after it properly - and keep building myself as a person and as a rugby player.'

His profile is growing fast, but Smith is unfazed by that scenario, adding: 'I'm extremely lucky. I have a brilliant support team around me; my younger brothers, my mum and dad, and brilliant mentors at Quins who guide me through these experiences.

'Every young player who has played for England will have had it at some point and for me it is about surrounding myself with brilliant people who are able to share their wisdom. As long as I continue to listen to them and I'm open to their feedback then hopefully I can stay on the path I am on now.

The 22-year-old is destined to become a box-office sensation with appeal far beyond rugby

'I am very confident I can do that. Brighton is not too far away so if ever I need an escape and a break it is easy to get down there, eat my mum's rice and enjoy my brother's company. It is nice to have amazing people around me and I am really grateful for that.'

Jones spoke with optimism last month about the ability of Smith's family to keep the precocious prodigy grounded. So much has happened to him so quickly; Premiership title glory with Harlequins, an England debut, a Lions call-up and a successful November campaign which propelled him to wider prominence.

Smith's brothers, Luc and Thomas, have relished his rapid rise but also make sure that it doesn't go to his head.

'I hope they are proud of me,' he said. 'I wouldn't have done any of these things without them. They've both been truly supportive to me as well as challenging me, which I love. I still remember loads of times we used to go to the park and try to sidestep each other. They'd mug me off or read my sidestep, which would frustrate the hell out of me.

'That's what we enjoyed doing, growing up. Those two guys are paramount to my career. They'll definitely keep me grounded. After the South Africa game, they were laughing at my drop goal. So I've got to work on that! I've got a brilliant balance, in my mum and dad and two brothers.

Harlequins' England fly-half has a strong support team around him to help him stay grounded

'Whatever happens, whether positive or negative, I'm very confident that they'll guide me to the right path. But I wouldn't say my life has drastically changed. I'm still the same person I was. And I hope I never change.'

Asked if he is ever recognised in the street now, Smith added: 'Once in a while but not that I notice, no.'

In his new book, Leadership: Lessons from my life in rugby, Jones reveals that he felt compelled to deliver some home truths to Smith, in a phone call early last year.

Smith was drifting, in a struggling Harlequins team and Jones writes: 'I was not sure Marcus had the desire to be the best he can be. I rang him up in April, 2020. We had a reasonably blunt conversation about the state of his game.'

So much has changed since then; for Quins collectively and for Smith personally. He was asked about that tough talk from Jones and said: 'I've enjoyed every interaction I've had with Eddie over the last few years and his feedback is so important for me. It made me focus on what was important at the time and it helped me massively. I am really, really grateful for that advice.

'It was at a point in my career when I didn't feel I was performing to the best of my ability. I took a long, hard look at myself; all parts of my game, all parts of my preparation - and it wasn't up to scratch. I tried to fix it. Luckily, now, I feel I am in a good place mentally and physically.'

Smith is pictured with his girlfriend Beth Dolling during a recent holiday in Dubai

Smith has been living up to the goals he has been writing down since he was a teenager. For years, he has made notes about his ambitions and his experiences, thoughts on what he is doing well and what he can do better. He has several little books full of these notes, which he reads and reflects on from time to time. In recent months, various targets have been achieved, so now he will set new ones - aiming ever higher.

'I want to win many trophies here at Quins,' he said. 'With England, I want to play for the next 10 years but I know how hard that is going to be. I want to go to the next World Cup. I want to play for the Lions again. I want to keep going.

'That is the way I've been brought up; celebrate along the way because there are always milestones and things you need to celebrate. I've done that with everything I've achieved, but I have only done four or five years in professional rugby and hopefully I have 10 years to go. I have to look after my body, continue to work hard on the training field and achieve what I want to achieve.'

Before a return to Twickenham for Big Game 13 - when Quins hope to fill the vast arena for their Premiership encounter with Northampton on December 27 - the next objective is Europe.

Smith will line up against Castres in the south of France on Sunday knowing that it is high time his club made their mark on the Heineken Champions Cup again, after years of early exits.

'Over the last four years, we haven't even got close to getting out of the group,' said Smith.

'We have got a brilliant opportunity this weekend in Castres to try and change our record in Europe. That is what we are all desperate to do. We believe we are ready.' Smith feels ready for Castres and he feels ready for fame.