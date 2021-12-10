XRP Falls 10.38% In Bearish Trade

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. We held an exhaustion within this at $1,275.6-$1,269.0 with a $1,274.6 low and rallied $814.6.The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2.We held another exhaustion within this at $1,416.0-$1,413.7 with a $1,412.1 low and rallied $676.9. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7.We have seen $398.2 of the strength warned about above the $1,690.3-$1,691.0 area. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. These are ON HOLD.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO