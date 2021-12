On the day a mask mandate went into effect in public spaces in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will not enforce it, saying it’s up to counties to decide. The Governor said Monday “ I do hope that the businesses will enforce this. And individuals will understand how important it is. We have left it to the counties to enforce, so counties can choose not to enforce. But we hope counties are enforcing.” Hochul’s announcement comes as many counties have already said they have no intention of enforcing the mandate, which gave businesses the choice between making all their customers wear masks, or checking for vaccination status.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO