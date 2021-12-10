ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Acute myeloblastic leukemia: Prevalence, causes, treatment, and outlook

Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcute myeloblastic leukemia (AML) is another name for acute myeloid leukemia. AML refers to a group of cancers of the blood and the bone marrow. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), AML is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults, but it is still relatively rare. It...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Medical News Today

What is the relationship between chronic lymphocytic leukemia and pneumonia?

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a cancer of the blood, and pneumonia is an infection of the lungs. CLL is a risk factor for pneumonia, and it can cause other lung complications. In this article, we examine the connections between CLL, pneumonia, and related lung complications. We also describe how...
CANCER
KRMG

FDA approves ovarian cancer surgery drug that illuminates cancer cells

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug that will help surgeons while they’re removing ovarian cancer. Cytalux was developed by Purdue University. It is an imaging agent that will help doctors see hidden ovarian tumors and cancer cells that would not otherwise be able to be seen by turning them a fluorescent green.
CANCER
mskcc.org

Drug Combination Improves Outcomes for Common Type of Lymphoma

Mary Ann Cornell was active and otherwise healthy when she received a diagnosis of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) at age 80, in the fall of 2019. When she learned she had this blood cancer, the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the native New Yorker and retired teacher sought out treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
CANCER
aithority.com

XNK Therapeutics Announces Study In Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patient Samples

XNK Therapeutics AB (“XNK”) announced it will perform a proof of concept study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using patient samples from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The proof of concept study is to determine feasibility to expand and activate NK cells from patients with AML using...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Effective combination cancer treatment

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI have tested various methods to check how effective they are in combatting certain types of cancer. They found a combination of two preparations to be much more effective than treatment with just one of the two active substances. They have published their findings today in the medical journal Pharmaceutics.
CANCER
nextmosh.com

Mark Whelan (Fuming Mouth) diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia

Share the post "Mark Whelan (Fuming Mouth) diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia" Mark Whelan (guitarist and vocalist of Milford, Massachusetts-based death metal and crust act Fuming Mouth) has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the myeloid line of blood cells. Via social media, Mark posted the above photo and below message:
MILFORD, MA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Seeking Alpha

Molecular Partners forms alliance to advance acute myeloid leukemia candidate

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) announces a research collaboration with University of Bern, to advance the development of its wholly owned acute myeloid leukemia (AML) candidate, MP0533, into the clinic. The collaboration aims to leverage MOLN's proprietary DARPin technology and the University of Bern group’s expertise in AML, and specifically in leukemic...
CANCER
Nature.com

Clonal architecture predicts clinical outcomes and drug sensitivity in acute myeloid leukemia

The impact of clonal heterogeneity on disease behavior or drug response in acute myeloid leukemia remains poorly understood. Using a cohort of 2,829 patients, we identify features of clonality associated with clinical features and drug sensitivities. High variant allele frequency for 7 mutations (including NRAS and TET2) associate with dismal prognosis; elevated GATA2 variant allele frequency correlates with better outcomes. Clinical features such as white blood cell count and blast percentage correlate with the subclonal abundance of mutations such as TP53 and IDH1. Furthermore, patients with cohesin mutations occurring before NPM1, or transcription factor mutations occurring before splicing factor mutations, show shorter survival. Surprisingly, a branched pattern of clonal evolution is associated with superior clinical outcomes. Finally, several mutations (including NRAS and IDH1) predict drug sensitivity based on their subclonal abundance. Together, these results demonstrate the importance of assessing clonal heterogeneity with implications for prognosis and actionable biomarkers for therapy.
CANCER
Medscape News

Aggressive Supportive Treatment for COVID-19 in Leukemia and MDS

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Factors associated with the worst COVID-19-related outcomes for patients with acute leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes include neutropenia, pre-COVID-19 prognosis, and deferral of ICU care, results of an American Society of Hematology (ASH) COVID-19 registry study suggest.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Exploring the Utility of a Next-Generation BTK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Zanubrutinib has demonstrated clinical benefit as both a monotherapy and in combination with other agents for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Since the approval of ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the pursuit of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors with greater receptor selectivity has become a significant focus of research and development in recent years. Among newer-generation BTK inhibitors that have emerged for the treatment of CLL is zanubrutinib, a potent, irreversible BTK inhibitor with notable selectivity for inhibition of BTK versus off-target kinase receptors.1,2 Zanubrutinib was granted accelerated approval in 2019 for the several other B-cell lymphomas, such as Waldenstrom’s macroglobinemia, mantle cell lymphoma (in adult patients who have received at least 1 prior therapy), and relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (in adults who have received at least 1 prior anti-CD20 treatment).2,3.
CANCER
eturbonews.com

New Lung Cancer Treatment Study Approved

Henlius’ Phase 3 clinical study of novel PD-1 inhibitor serplulimab for the treatment of first-line extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) meets primary study endpoint. Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced that the first interim analysis met the primary study endpoint of the overall survival (OS) of the Phase 3 clinical...
CANCER
Nature.com

Interleukin-7 receptor Î± mutational activation can initiate precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Interleukin-7 receptor Î± (encoded by IL7R) is essential for lymphoid development. Whether acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)-related IL7R gain-of-function mutations can trigger leukemogenesis remains unclear. Here, we demonstrate that lymphoid-restricted mutant IL7R, expressed at physiological levels in conditional knock-in mice, establishes a pre-leukemic stage in which B-cell precursors display self-renewal ability, initiating leukemia resembling PAX5 P80R or Ph-like human B-ALL. Full transformation associates with transcriptional upregulation of oncogenes such as Myc or Bcl2, downregulation of tumor suppressors such as Ikzf1 or Arid2, and major IL-7R signaling upregulation (involving JAK/STAT5 and PI3K/mTOR), required for leukemia cell viability. Accordingly, maximal signaling drives full penetrance and early leukemia onset in homozygous IL7R mutant animals. Notably, we identify 2 transcriptional subgroups in mouse and human Ph-like ALL, and show that dactolisib and sphingosine-kinase inhibitors are potential treatment avenues for IL-7R-related cases. Our model, a resource to explore the pathophysiology and therapeutic vulnerabilities of B-ALL, demonstrates that IL7R can initiate this malignancy.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Certain Patients With Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Acute Leukemia at Higher Risk of Severe COVID-19 Illness

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and neutropenia were both found to be strong, independent predictors of severe COVID-19 illness in patients with acute leukemia or MDS who developed COVID-19, according to data from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) RC COVID-19 Registry for Hematology presented at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition 2021. However, active disease alone for hospitalized patients was not associated with greater odds of dying from COVID-19, nor was receiving ongoing cancer treatment, according to the study.
CANCER
Newswise

Examining the Development of T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

*********UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL SUNDAY DECEMBER 10 2021 6:00 PM EST*******. Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., December X, 2021– T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) is an aggressive type of leukemia. Despite advances in treatments, patients have an extremely poor prognosis, highlighting the need to explore the genetic components that lead to the formation of T-ALL, as well as the need to discover new targeted therapeutic approaches and treatment resistance. Researchers from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, examined the effects of SIRT1, an enzyme located primarily in the cell nucleus that contributes to cellular regulation on the transformation of T-cells.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
oncnursingnews.com

Patient Mental Health Key Factor in Cancer Clinical Trial Perception

If patients with cancer experience depression or anxiety, it can result in low clinical trial enrollment. When patients with cancer experience depression and anxiety, they are less likely to enroll in oncology clinical trials, according to findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1. “Although...
CANCER

