Watch: Jovial Ancelotti delighted with Real Madrid form facing Atletico

First-place Real Madrid welcome city rival fourth-place Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday for the Madrid derby, one of La Liga’s biggest showdowns. Los Blancos enter the match having gone 12 games unbeaten, but may be without superstar striker Karim Benzema, while Atleti are coming off an emotional win at Porto midweek in the Champions League on Paramount+ to make the round of 16. Los Colchoneros can pull within seven points of Real with a win, while Los Blancos have the chance to finish the weekend with a double-digit lead atop the table.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO