Watch: Jovial Ancelotti delighted with Real Madrid form facing Atletico

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with their form going into the derby against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid will face the title deciding six-pointer on the back of their final Champions...

www.tribalfootball.com

Carlo Ancelotti
ESPN

Real beat Atletico in Madrid derby with Benzema, Asensio goals

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Bernabeu on Sunday to move 13 points ahead of their local rivals in the LaLiga table. Benzema struck in the 16th minute, volleying Vinicius Junior's cross past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak for his 13th league goal of the season.
monroecopost.com

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid odds, expert picks and prediction

On Sunday, Atletico Madrid (8 wins, 2 losses, 5 draws) faces Real Madrid (12-1-3) in Santiago Bernabéu for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we preview the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid odds and lines, and make our best La Liga bets, picks and predictions. Coming off a Champions...
okcheartandsoul.com

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

First-place Real Madrid welcome city rival fourth-place Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday for the Madrid derby, one of La Liga’s biggest showdowns. Los Blancos enter the match having gone 12 games unbeaten, but may be without superstar striker Karim Benzema, while Atleti are coming off an emotional win at Porto midweek in the Champions League on Paramount+ to make the round of 16. Los Colchoneros can pull within seven points of Real with a win, while Los Blancos have the chance to finish the weekend with a double-digit lead atop the table.
Tribal Football

Real Madrid attacker Asensio hails victory over Atletico: One for the fans

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio says the players were delighted with their derby win against Atletico Madrid. Real won 2-0, with Karim Benzema and Asensio on the scoresheet. Asensio, who scored the second goal, was delighted: "It was a very important game, getting the three points and keeping this good...
FanSided

Real Madrid: Why Carlo Ancelotti will give Gareth Bale another chance

Real Madrid have three completely different available options at the right wing position. That number shoots up to six if you include Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, and even left winger Eden Hazard as possibilities in this position. But the main three players to receive minutes at the position are Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, and Rodrygo Goes.
primenewsghana.com

UCL: PSG face Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid land Manchester United in new last 16 draw

The draw for the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League has been redone after a mistake saw the first attempt declared null and void. The draw which took place at UEFA's headquarters saw the eight group winners and eight runners-up from the group stages thought they had discovered their fate for the first phase of the knockout stages following the completion of the group stages last week.
Tribal Football

Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid must know I'll give my all for PSG

Sergio Ramos says he'll give his all for PSG after they drew Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. Ramos will face the team that he left in the summer, but admitted he will give his all for the Ligue 1 side. "When I arrived on the plane...
Sportico

CVC’s $2.2 Billion LaLiga Investment Gets Green Light From 37 Clubs

LaLiga’s general assembly has ratified the joint venture Boost LaLiga, with 37 of Spain’s top 42 clubs from the first and second divisions voting to accept the $2.253 billion (€1.994 billion) investment from CVC Capital Partners on Friday. The proposal needed 32 clubs to approve the project. In August, 38 teams voted in favor of the deal, which drew criticism from leaders of the league’s top clubs, particularly FC Barcelona’s Joan Laporta and Real Madrid FC’s Florentino Perez, two key supporters of the failed Super League project in July. In Friday’s vote, one team abstained, and UD Ibiza joined Barcelona, Real...
