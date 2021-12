As an adult, there are many responsibilities that we may not have realized as a child that we wished we did know. Students at Lima’s West Middle School got a chance to see and understand the responsibilities they may face as an adult. The Lima Senior High School DECA students are helping these 140 eighth graders to make a budget. A budget to manage their money to pay their bills and how to choose wisely when looking at non-essentials. DECA members say this simulation is important for the younger classman.

