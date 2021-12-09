ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This popular small-business grant is expiring soon. SBA says to apply ASAP.

By Andy Medici
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall-business owners looking for help still have...

www.bizjournals.com

Related
Fox11online.com

Small business in Outagamie County receive pandemic grants

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Dozens of Outagamie County small businesses received some pandemic relief. Some small businesses were eligible for grants of up to $5,000 as funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Local nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply for grants of up to $25,000 in eight different categories;...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wvexplorer.com

SBA W.Va. seeks nominations for Small Business Week 2022

The U.S. Small Business Administration's West Virginia district office is accepting nominations for its 2022 National and West Virginia Small Business Week Awards, including its annual Small Business Person of the Year award. Do you know of a business you'd like to nominate? Visit sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and...
SMALL BUSINESS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers OKs $1,000 ARPA grants for citizens, small businesses

CONYERS — The Conyers City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to provide American Rescue Plan Act funding to the first 250 residents and businesses that apply and meet the city’s qualifications. Under a resolution approved by the council, the city has allocated $250,000 in assistance to...
CONYERS, GA
#Asap
smallbiztrends.com

Deadline to Apply for Small Business Week Awards Quickly Approaching

The deadline to apply for the National Small Business Week Awards is getting closer. Nominations for the 2022 awards will remain open until January 11 at 3pm ET. The awards are part of National Small Business Week. They are dedicated to enabling the Small Business Administration (SBA) highlight and commend outstanding small business owners, entrepreneurs and community members across the United States.
SMALL BUSINESS
digitalconnectmag.com

Essential Things To Do Before Applying For A Small Business Loan

If you are an entrepreneur, you are probably very excited to open your own company. It doesn’t matter what line of work you are in, if you have something good to offer society, you should follow your dreams and do your very best to succeed. However, in today’s world, you simply can’t succeed without a starting capital. Unfortunately, not everyone has a lot of money just laying on their bank accounts. Most aspiring entrepreneurs have to apply for small business loans. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right blog post. Here are the essential things you need to do before you apply for a small business loan.
SMALL BUSINESS
WLBT

Small business grant helps Biloxi CBD store gain momentum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At first, Arthur and Shana Burney didn’t want to set up shop in downtown Biloxi. But all that changed when they moved in back in April. The Bleu Organic CBD Store is next to Tasty Tails and the CTA bus station. The Burneys say they love the spot and they also love how this area of downtown Biloxi continues to grow.
BILOXI, MS
hamlethub.com

Bethel Awards COVID Grants to Small Businesses

The Town of Bethel is pleased to announce that its Small Business Assistance Program has awarded nearly $128,000 in grants to 34 Bethel-based small businesses (25 or fewer employees) that have been adversely affected by the COVID pandemic. Bethel’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) created the program, which is funded by ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act).
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Small Business May Now Apply for Exterior Enhancement Grants to Mitigate COVID Revenue Losses

Eligible Prescott Valley small business owners may now receive a one-time grant of up to $25,000 to enhance the business’s outdoor spaces depending on the documented revenue loss related to COVID-19. The Town of Prescott Valley was awarded $7,647,867 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On October 14, 2021, the Town Council approved the allocation of $500,000 to the Exterior Enhancement Grant Program.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
kankakeetimes.com

April: Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to Grant Park small businesses

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided to Grant Park small businesses in April, according to the US Small Business Administration. The new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors, and/or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
GRANT PARK, IL
ourquadcities.com

Small businesses can apply for COVID-19 disaster relief loans through Dec. 31

The City of Muscatine is reminding small businesses impacted by the pandemic that they have until the end of the month to apply for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Applications will be accepted by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) through Friday, Dec. 31. “This federal small business loan...
MUSCATINE, IA
cbslocal.com

Iona College, US Small Business Administration Highlight $5 Million Grant For Veteran, Military Spouse Entrepreneurs

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Small Business Administration and Iona College joined Wednesday to highlight a $5 million grant for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. The college’s Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship was selected by the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families. It was chosen...
SMALL BUSINESS
WVNews

Ten apply for Kingwood stimulus grants

KINGWOOD — The city of Kingwood received 10 applications for the small business and nonprofits grant program it created with federal stimulus funds. City council set aside $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help locally owned businesses, as well as nonprofits, recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. Applicants could request up to $5,000 and had to provide supporting information with the application.
KINGWOOD, WV
smallbiztrends.com

$100 Billion in SBA Loans and Grants Still Available

With less than three weeks remaining in 2021, you still have the opportunity to get a piece of the $100 billion left in Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and grants. December 31 is the last day applications will be accepted for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Targeted EIDL Advance. And the Supplemental Targeted Advance applications must be turned in no later than December 10, 2021.
CREDITS & LOANS
thereminder.com

Funds still available for small business pandemic aid grants

AGAWAM — More than a year and a half after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Agawam and Southwick still haven’t exhausted a small business assistance fund. Qualified businesses face a Dec. 15 deadline to apply for a Regional Small Business COVID Recovery Grant, which can provide up to $25,000 to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic. The program began in November 2020 in multiple Pioneer Valley towns, and all have awarded their entire allotment except Agawam and Southwick, which share a $350,000 fund.
AGAWAM, MA

