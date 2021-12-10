Here's one big company that's not joining the Bay Area exodus: Visa

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) is continuing to shop through the mergers and acquisitions market, with a deal to purchase information technology firm Creative Systems and Consulting. The agreement, announced Monday after market close, comes a month after the Fairfax consulting firm bought Rockville health information technology firm Enterprise Science...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California requires every public company to have at least one female on its board of directors. Here is how Sacramento areas companies are doing. 50/50 Women on Boards found 40% of California companies still need to add women. These are the nine largest public companies in...
The most highly-compensation chief financial officer in the Bay Area is Ruth Porat, the CFO at Alphabet Inc. But it's not her annual salary of $655,000 that put her in the No. 1 position. Rather, it was the more than $50 million in stock awards she received that got her...
Sonic Automotive Inc. has closed on its $700 million acquisition of RFJ Auto Partners Inc., a deal which could propel it to as high as fourth place, measured by annual sales, among the nation’s largest auto groups. Sonic (NYSE: SAH) executives have said that the deal will add about $3.2...
Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report Chairman and now Co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff on Tuesday appointed Former President and Chief Operating Officer Bret Taylor as his co-chief executive to lead Salesforce through its next chapter. The power-sharing arrangement was restored at the customer-relations-management-software provider, which acquired work messaging system...
On is a Swiss running shoe company that is the brainchild of Olivier Bernhard, a six-time Ironman champion and former professional triathlete. In just 11 years, the upstart company went from zero to a valuation over $7 billion. This is the story about how a two time world champion and his friends landed Roger Federer to help create one of the fastest growing shoe companies in the world.
SPX Flow employs 5,000 people worldwide and won’t have any staff reductions related to the proposed sale, says a company spokesman. It will keep its headquarters in Charlotte and the 130 workers there after the deal closes.
Speeding up Highway 1 past rolling green hills and boats bobbing in the deep blue of Tomales Bay, you could almost miss the seafood shack on the side of the road. But when you see the blissed-out crowds slurping oysters on picnic tables, you’ll know you’ve found the right place.
As businesses begin to explore post-COVID workforce models, from hybrid to remote to “where you work best,” they’re discovering the same technology that allowed them to navigate the pandemic initially is fostering a whole new approach to work. In a recent virtual panel, technology experts discussed how...
The Bay Area’s creativity and its impact are magnified by its role as a global innovation platform and by the relationships it has developed with other innovation centers around the world. The benefits accrue through research, investment, flows of startups and access to intellectual capital. The relationship with one country — Israel — stands out for its depth and relevance.
CBRE Acquisition Holdings has completed its merger with Altus Power. Stockholders approved the business combination earlier this week with about 90.3% of the votes in favor of the deal. About 60% of those votes included the outstanding shares of CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBAH) common stock not owned by CBRE Group, Inc. affiliates or executives.
Pledging as much as $3.4 billion in new science funding over 10 years, Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and former pediatrician Priscilla Chan doubled down Tuesday on their husband-wife team war on human disease. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative — a Redwood City-based effort that over the past five years has...
After becoming accustomed to popular downtown streets being blocked off to allow restaurants and other retailers to expand their operations outdoors, cities across the Bay Area are now making some difficult decisions over where to go from here. While Pleasanton and Palo Alto recently reopened their main downtown roadways, other...
Embily USA, the American arm of European fintech company Embily, has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program. Embily’s refillable debit card, which can be topped up with bitcoin and used to pay for goods and services worldwide, will launch in the U.S. next year. “By joining Visa’s Fast Track program,...
