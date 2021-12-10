ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Announces 1,367 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths, 466 Hospitalizations Friday

By NH DHHS
 3 days ago
On Friday, December 10, 2021, DHHS announced 1,146 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, December 9. Today’s results include 839 people who tested positive by PCR test and 307 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 52 new cases from Friday, December 3 (29 by...

