Kristin Richardson Jordan on 'disrupting the district'

By James O'Donnell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristin Richardson Jordan's bid for the City Council’s District 9 seat, which includes Central Harlem, Morningside Heights, and parts of East Harlem, had all the trappings of a local campaign worth watching. Jordan faced over a dozen primary contenders, a controversial incumbent and a recount that dragged out...

cityandstateny.com

The not-so-shortlist to replace Assembly Member Richard Gottfried

A not-so-shortlist of candidates has emerged for an Assembly seat that will be vacated by the retiring Richard Gottfried though that does not necessarily mean many of them will officially declare their candidacies anytime soon. Anyone who officially files their candidacies for the Assembly in the upcoming weeks will have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

21 in ’21, others, blast Eric Adams’ support for male speaker candidate

For a while, it seemed the first majority female New York City Council might end up electing a female speaker. But as the ground shifts in the fast-moving race to choose the council’s leader, those close to Mayor-elect Eric Adams are pushing for Council Member Francisco Moya, as City & State and others reported earlier this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Tribune

$2.9 million settlement for Anjanette Young over bungled police raid advances to City Council

Anjanette Young is in line for a $2.9 million settlement for the botched police raid on her home that prompted the Chicago Police Department to change its policies and became an embarrassment for Mayor Lori Lightfoot after her administration tried to prevent footage of the incident from airing. The City Council’s Finance Committee unanimously approved the settlement for Young Monday. It will ...
CHICAGO, IL
NY1

Housing secretary visits NYCHA, promises improvements

Brenda Medina has lived in Patterson Houses for decades. Her bathroom has been in need of repair for years. Her shower head is loose. Plaster is peeling off the wall. For the first time, President Biden's housing secretary visited a development at the New York City Housing Authority. Officials say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: The Republicans Eric Adams should have in his administration

If ever a new Mayor-elect had a honeymoon, Eric Adams is certainly enjoying one right now. We’re a long way away from the bitter feelings of the Koch-Giuliani loyalists who were on the losing side in 1989, the bitter feelings of Dinkins supporters in 1993 and light years from the acrimony that existed among Democrats and some racial groups as Bloomberg prepared to take the helm in 2001.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” Last month, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it. Now, the commissioners could try to force Cuomo to repay the publisher. Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

Picking up trash can earn you up to $300K in NYC

The salaries of some New York City sanitation workers have approached $300,000 due to staffing issues and massive overtime pay, which a spokesperson chalked up in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 90 garbage collectors and others working for the city's Sanitation Department are seeing a massive windfall this year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Council Weighs Controversial Uplands Development In Westminster On Beloved Local Land

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night, Westminster’s City Council began the process of approving or denying a huge development that will cover some of the last big parcels of open land close to Denver. The property, belonging to the Pillar of Fire Church includes what’s known to many locally as “The Farm,” north of the old Westminster Castle. The Farm spans property from 84th to 88th Avenues between Federal and Lowell Boulevards. The castle and 100 acres around it would remain with the church. (credit: CBS) “It’s at a high point in the metro area. You have a 365 (view) of the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
#Black People#Harlem#Affordable Housing#The City Council#Democratic#Democrats#The Black Women S March#Alexandria Ocasio Cortez#Courage
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams wants to “Get Stuff Done.” What stuff?

After a bruising, six-month Democratic primary season and another five months with Eric Adams as the presumptive mayor of New York City, we have a decent understanding of who the man is. But what will he do as mayor?. Lately, Adams has simply been saying he’ll be a GSD mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge Tours NYCHA Buildings, Addresses Complaints: ‘What I Heard Today Is Not Acceptable’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chronic mismanagement of antiquated buildings, combined with mold, lead and other problems, have plagued public housing for years. On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge toured New York City Housing Authority buildings. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner asked the secretary how she plans to make changes. A fan kept running to dry out incessant leaking just one room over from where Fudge met with NYCHA leaders and residents at the Patterson Houses Community Center in the Bronx. “This project was built in 1950, so they keep painting over what’s on the walls and not doing anything about it,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Here are the New York Democratic lawmakers facing 2022 primary challenges

The June 2022 primaries are many months away, but any wannabe insurgent Democratic candidates for the state Legislature have little time to waste in deciding whether or not to run. Campaign staff have to be hired. Fundraising operations need to get up and running. Waiting too long on making an announcement could encourage other people to get into a race. Such thinking has already driven a few people to declare their candidacy against sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly.
BROOKLYN, NY
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco has too few police officers for a city our size

San Francisco has too few police officers for a city our size. City Hall commissioned a study on police staffing last year. It said we should have about 400 more officers to adequately cover our public safety needs. The police department needs to hire 100 new officers next year just...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fox5ny.com

New JFK international terminal plan announced

NEW YORK - A $9.5 billion project to build a new international terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport was unveiled on Monday. There has been a nearly two-year delay in the development of the terminal that has been blamed on the pandemic. The 2.4 million-square-foot terminal will be on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

James drops out, mask mandates return and Malatras resigns

In a true sign that nature is healing, SantaCon (unfortunately) has returned to New York City. Droves of rowdy, drunken people dressed as Santa Claus will once again flood the streets of Midtown, the East Village and surrounding neighborhoods, creating nightmarish conditions for any New Yorker going about their day. So be merry and beware as one of the worst days in the city returns after a pandemic break. Keep reading for the rest of the news from this jam-packed week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

