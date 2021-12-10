Kristin Richardson Jordan on 'disrupting the district'

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” Last month, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it. Now, the commissioners could try to force Cuomo to repay the publisher. Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO