In a true sign that nature is healing, SantaCon (unfortunately) has returned to New York City. Droves of rowdy, drunken people dressed as Santa Claus will once again flood the streets of Midtown, the East Village and surrounding neighborhoods, creating nightmarish conditions for any New Yorker going about their day. So be merry and beware as one of the worst days in the city returns after a pandemic break. Keep reading for the rest of the news from this jam-packed week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO