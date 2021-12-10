Score Your Tickets To Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
Tim McGraw is a fan of using social media to shower those in his inner circle with public affections on important dates. And of course, McGraw didn't miss the chance to post in honor of his youngest daughter on her birthday. The country star took to Instagram early Monday morning...
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
“Yellowstone” fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the show’s first spinoff “1883” which will arrive in under two weeks. The “Yellowstone” prequel will premiere its very first episode on December 19 and fans of the modern western cant wait. “1883” will tell the story of how the Dutton family came to settle in Montana. It will also give us the origins of how the “Yellowstone” Ranch became one of the largest cattle ranches in the country.
Paramount+ has unveiled the first trailer for 1883, the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy nominated series Yellowstone. The original series stars Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. The show...
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for 1883 Friday. The Yellowstone prequel premieres Dec. 19 on the streaming service. The show stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors to the modern day Dutton family of Yellowstone. In 1883, Shea Brennan (Sam Elliot) guides the family and a wagon party out west.
Tim McGraw was up early this morning (12/6) to wish his youngest daughter Audrey a happy birthday, posting several photos of his baby girl from infancy to now as a 21-year-old young adult. Tim posted to Twitter along with the photos, “To my youngest daughter Audrey…. you have been a...
Like many country singers, Nashville, Tenn., provided a perfect setting for sparks to fly. In 1994 at the New Faces Show, when the pair first met, they were both seeing other people. Tim McGraw was dating Nashville real estate agent Kristine Donahue, and Faith had just finalized her divorce from music producer Daniel Hill.
For Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the couple have become empty nesters, and that means changes around the house. For McGraw a few things are different. However, it looks like they are adjusting to their new lives. Of course, they are the stars of 1883 and still doing the music thing. So, it can’t be too bad. Outside of their jobs though, things have slowed down for the couple.
Three-time GRAMMY winner and superstar Tim McGraw has announced his McGraw Tour 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the limited 17-city amphitheater tour kicks off on April 29th at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR making stops across the U.S. in Charlotte, Atlanta, Bristow, and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on June 4.
Tim McGraw revealed plans for a new batch of tour dates this week. His 17-stop McGraw Tour 2022 will kick off on April 29 with a show in Rogers, Arkansas. The run will take Tim to amphitheaters across North America, concluding with a Mansfield, Massachusetts show in early June. He’s bringing “Home Sweet” star Russell Dickerson along for the ride, as well as two rising performers who got their start on social media.
ROGERS, Ark. — Three-time Grammy winner Tim McGraw has announced he's bringing his McGraw Tour 2022 to the Walmart AMP. The country music superstar is kicking off his 17-city amphitheater tour in Rogers on Friday, April 29, 2022. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
Tim McGraw added 17 live dates to his concert calendar when he announced his official 2022 tour on Friday morning (Dec. 10). The McGraw Tour 2022 will begin in Arkansas on April 29 and focus on venues in the Eastern United States through June 4. The tour includes three dates...
You've probably seen the full-bearded Tim McGraw (and wife, Faith Hill) in the promos for the new Paramount+ TV show "1883." Now you can see him in person when he returns to South Jersey!. Tim McGraw is rolling out his new tour which will include a stop at the BB&T...
Country superstar Tim McGraw is getting back on the road next year, announcing plans for a short-but-sweet headline tour in the spring of 2022. Named simply the McGraw Tour 2022, the trip will find one of country’s most iconic performers visiting 17 cities across the nation. Shows begin in April, with opening acts Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis pitching in.
We’ve been talking about it for a few months now, the fact that Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill play the Duttons in the new 1883 show on Paramount Plus, which is the prequel to the hugely popular Yellowstone. In just about a week (12/19), the show will premiere...
