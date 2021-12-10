ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Score Your Tickets To Tim McGraw

country1025.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw is coming to the Xfinity Center on Saturday, June 4th! Tim...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Brandon Davis
Person
Tim Mcgraw
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Opens Up About ‘Struggle’ with Alcoholism

“Yellowstone” fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the show’s first spinoff “1883” which will arrive in under two weeks. The “Yellowstone” prequel will premiere its very first episode on December 19 and fans of the modern western cant wait. “1883” will tell the story of how the Dutton family came to settle in Montana. It will also give us the origins of how the “Yellowstone” Ranch became one of the largest cattle ranches in the country.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, And Sam Elliott Star In First Trailer For ‘1883’

Paramount+ has unveiled the first trailer for 1883, the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy nominated series Yellowstone. The original series stars Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. The show...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPI News

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill defend family in '1883' trailer

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for 1883 Friday. The Yellowstone prequel premieres Dec. 19 on the streaming service. The show stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors to the modern day Dutton family of Yellowstone. In 1883, Shea Brennan (Sam Elliot) guides the family and a wagon party out west.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Speaks About Becoming Empty Nesters with Faith Hill

For Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the couple have become empty nesters, and that means changes around the house. For McGraw a few things are different. However, it looks like they are adjusting to their new lives. Of course, they are the stars of 1883 and still doing the music thing. So, it can’t be too bad. Outside of their jobs though, things have slowed down for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Tim McGraw Announces 17-City Amphitheater Tour For 2022

Three-time GRAMMY winner and superstar Tim McGraw has announced his McGraw Tour 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the limited 17-city amphitheater tour kicks off on April 29th at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR making stops across the U.S. in Charlotte, Atlanta, Bristow, and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on June 4.
CELEBRITIES
94.1 Duke FM

Tim McGraw set to launch McGraw Tour 2022 next April

Tim McGraw revealed plans for a new batch of tour dates this week. His 17-stop McGraw Tour 2022 will kick off on April 29 with a show in Rogers, Arkansas. The run will take Tim to amphitheaters across North America, concluding with a Mansfield, Massachusetts show in early June. He’s bringing “Home Sweet” star Russell Dickerson along for the ride, as well as two rising performers who got their start on social media.
CELEBRITIES
5NEWS

Tim McGraw to perform at Walmart AMP in April 2022

ROGERS, Ark. — Three-time Grammy winner Tim McGraw has announced he's bringing his McGraw Tour 2022 to the Walmart AMP. The country music superstar is kicking off his 17-city amphitheater tour in Rogers on Friday, April 29, 2022. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
ROGERS, AR
soundslikenashville.com

Tim McGraw Plots 17-City Headlining Tour for Spring of 2022

Country superstar Tim McGraw is getting back on the road next year, announcing plans for a short-but-sweet headline tour in the spring of 2022. Named simply the McGraw Tour 2022, the trip will find one of country’s most iconic performers visiting 17 cities across the nation. Shows begin in April, with opening acts Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis pitching in.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy