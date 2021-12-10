ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Meta releases new payout guidelines for bug bounty program devices

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhIHJ_0dJqkuSB00

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Friday that it was adding new payout guidelines for how the company would assess submissions in its bug bounty program related to its Reality Labs hardware.

Meta’s bug bounty program, which was established over a decade ago, allows security researchers to identify different bugs and vulnerabilities that can impact the safety of its products and code.

Meta's payout guideline update pertains to Reality Labs devices including its Ray-Ban Stories, Meta Portal and Meta Quest 2; the guideline provides guidance on how the company reviews possible consequences and effects from bug submissions and how bounties are ultimately determined.

Bugs and vulnerabilities for these devices can include local data storage issues, unauthorized camera and mic access or issues stemming from possibly malicious third-party apps. Depending on the type of bug or vulnerability identified, researchers can be paid between $500 and $30,000.

Meta noted that if researchers can make the case that privacy risks, physical safety risks or safety concerns could be an outcome from the bugs or vulnerabilities identified, those will also be taken into consideration in their final payout.

“If a researcher demonstrates in a bug report that their finding could potentially result in physical health, safety, or privacy risks, we’ll also take these impacts into consideration when determining the overall bounty payout,” Meta said, according to its blog post. “As we’ve done since establishing the bug bounty program more than 10 years ago, the final payout amount will be based on the maximum possible security impact of a bug submission.”

“We have an opportunity and responsibility to develop the frameworks, infrastructure, and tools needed to protect people and their data in these new, interconnected digital spaces,” Facebook’s parent company noted.

“As part of that effort, we’re continuing to evolve our security best practices and work with the global security community to further strengthen our products’ security and keep people safe,” it added.

Meta began posting guidelines for its bug bounty payouts earlier this year.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Meta has added new payout guidelines to its bug bounty program for Reality Labs devices.

Updated 6:38 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
The Hacker News

Over 300,000 MikroTik Devices Found Vulnerable to Remote Hacking Bugs

At least 300,000 IP addresses associated with MikroTik devices have been found vulnerable to multiple remotely exploitable security vulnerabilities that have since been patched by the popular supplier of routers and wireless ISP devices. The most affected devices are located in China, Brazil, Russia, Italy, Indonesia, with the U.S. coming...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Security: This new Firefox feature could stop zero-day flaws in their tracks

Mozilla has released Firefox 95 and shipped it with its new security sandboxing technology called RLBox for Firefox on Windows, Linux and macOS. The sandboxing technology was co-developed by researchers at Mozilla, the University of California, San Diego, the University of Texas, Austin, and Stanford University. Mozilla released a preview...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bug Bounty Program#Guideline#Bounty#The Bug#Reality Labs#Meta Portal
technave.com

Meta releases a new VR world for exploration in the US and Canada

If you recall, Facebook changed its company name to Meta at the end of October 2021. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the rebrand is to symbolise the 'metaverse'. Well, that metaverse is making its debut starting with North America. According to the official announcement, Meta is opening up its first...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android 12 Official Release ..5 bugs and fixes.

No, I silenced the convo directly from the Samsung Messages app. But I did follow your advice and go to notifications and tried to toggle between detailed and simple notifications to see if it would make any difference. I also tried to change the messaging app to Google Messages thinking the actual messaging app was the problem, but the issue didn't go away. I went switched back to Samsung Messages as my default, and I think you may be right. Maybe it needs a couple of days to "settle in."
TECHNOLOGY
Augusta Free Press

Bullish Bug Bounty: Cardano, and HUH tokens launch in four days

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. On Monday, HUH Token will launch its smart contracts functionality. To that aim, the HUH Token is ensuring that there are no vulnerabilities in the network before activation. A new alliance will assist to enable this, while also including the wider community...
MARKETS
u.today

$2.6 Billion Bug in Solana Program Library Disclosed: Details

In their latest blog post, crypto security researchers from Neodyme shared the design of an attack that may be profitable for "expensive" tokens integrated into Solana (SOL) ecosystem. "One Lambo per hour" As per the announcement shared in Neodyme's social network and blog, its members noticed a bug in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi releases new mobile ID program app for smartphones

Mississippi is unveiling a new app that’s designed to store someone’s driver license on their phone. Mississippi Mobile ID is advertised as a convenient, secure and private app that will Mississippi residents to manage their identity unlike before. The app digitizes your driver’s license or state-issued ID so it can be carried around the through the app on your smartphone making it convenient for everyone.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 and Catalina update with security fixes

Along with macOS Monterey 12.1, on Monday Apple released updates to previous versions of its desktop operating system. The company is now rolling out macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 to users, as well as a macOS Catalina update with security fixes. According to the company on its official website, macOS Big...
COMPUTERS
u.today

Bholdus (BHO) Shares the Details of Its $10,000 Bug Bounty Campaign

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Meta adds Quest 2, Portal, and Ray-Ban Stories updates to its bug bounty program

Facebook parent company Meta is adding updates to its bug bounty program for products from its metaverse division Reality Labs, including its Quest 2, Portal, and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, the company announced Friday. The work will play an important role in its “journey to help build the metaverse,” according to a press release.
BUSINESS
CNET

Meta updates bug bounty program to better cover VR and AR products

Meta said Friday that it's updating its bug bounty program to better cover its new virtual reality and augmented reality products. The devices are made by the company's Reality Labs division and include products like the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Meta Portal smart speaker and Ray-Ban Stories smart sunglasses.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Apple releases iOS 15.2, with macro photo control

Today, Apple released iOS version 15.2, which enables users to turn on or off the automatic switching to Macro mode. Macro mode, available on the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max, uses the phone’s Ultra Wide lens. Prior to iOS 15.2, the phone automatically switched to Macro mode when you moved it close to a subject, with no way to turn off the behavior. iOS 15.2 now allows you to turn off this automatic switch.
CELL PHONES
eteknix.com

Facebook Launches New Oculus Quest Bug Bounty Program

Bug bounty programs have for many years represented an excellent means for software and hardware developers to attempt to discover any potential security flaws within their products. For those of you unaware of what these are, they effectively open up doors to hackers around the world to attempt to find any potential issues or backdoors they hadn’t considered or identified themselves. The key benefit is that offering a significant reward gives the community a huge incentive to dig significantly deeper than any paid company might. All while, at the same time, clearly being useful in that if no faults are discovered, they don’t have to pay anyone anything!
SOFTWARE
Dark Reading

Bug-Bounty Programs Shift Focus to Most Critical Flaws

The market for independent vulnerability research took off in 2021, with the volume of bug bounties rising by more than a third and total bounties paid surging to nearly $37 million, according to a report from vulnerability program management firm HackerOne. The report, which only includes data from HackerOne's programs,...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google Chrome releases: What's new in every version

Google Chrome is probably the browser everyone is using. When it launched back in 2008, it was lauded as a super-small, resource-saving program that wasn't even feature-complete, but that has long changed. After its long and winding march to market domination, the browser received more features, grew in size, and is now known as an absolute resource hog and data collection engine.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hill

The Hill

409K+
Followers
49K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy