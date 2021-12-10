ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5 Borrows The Kyrie 7 Midsole

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Kyrie Irving currently sitting out the season, forfeiting his salary in favor of his personal choice to not get vaccinated, his Nike footwear has been flying under the radar since earlier this Fall. This is a bit of a surprise as his new signature shoes are often a major topic...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 1

Related
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

“Dark Russet” Takes Over The Latest Nike SB Blazer Mid ISO

As the end of 2021 approaches, Nike SB continues to tease new propositions made for skateboarding. Having recently unveiled an SB Dunk Low in “Dark Russet,” the brownish tone has just emerged atop the SB Blazer Mid ISO. As part of the imprint’s Orange Label, the basketball-sneaker-turned-skate-shoe is set to...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Speed Turf Max Will Return in 2022

The Nike Air Max Speed Turf first launched in 1995 and was worn by Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino. While we have seen retro releases take place, we can expect more colorways to return in 2022. One of the upcoming Air Max Speed Turf releases will drop in kids sizing and...
RETAIL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Shoes#Nike Free#Zoom Air
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Clarks Originals Updates Its Wallabee Boot With Hairy Suede

Following the recent launch of its “Dark Tan” GORE-TEX Wallabee Boot, Clarks Originals returns to the winter-ready silhouette to give it a hairy suede update. The Wallabee Boot — which has also been at the centre of recent collaborations with MAGIC STICK and BEAMS BOY — arrives with the brand’s distinctive lace-up design, crafted with soft brown nubuck and a contrasting orange hairy suede collar.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Completely Reworks The Air Trainer 1 SP Into A Modern Hiking Shoe

Like the rest of the world, Nike, too, has diverted its spotlight away from Travis Scott. And with their collaborative relationship effectively on hiatus, the brand, alone, is bringing out their own selection of Air Trainer 1 SPs. This pair, whose style code was originally thought to belong to La Flame, is especially daring, proffering a number of bold, somewhat utilitarian additions.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Doubles Down On Their Double-Swooshed Air Force 1

Over-branding is not uncommon throughout Nike’s GRs. Only a couple years ago, the brand went heavy on their Swoosh, multiplying it across their most classic silhouettes. And though not quite as busy, they maintain the same energy with this version of the Air Force 1, presenting the logo twice in one fell swoop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike LeBron 19 ‘Leopard’ Coming Soon

LeBron James’ latest signature shoe, the LeBron 19 has gotten a slow start when it comes to actual release dates. Most have been delayed in the U.S. but expected to launch in 2022 is a pair with exotic details. This Nike LeBron 19 comes highlighted with leopard print throughout while...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Gives the Air Jordan 1 High a "DuckBoot" Treatment

Known for its vast amount of custom sneakers, New York design studio Ceeze whipped up a new Air Jordan 1 High dubbed as the “DuckBoot.” The company has established itself in the world of streetwear with elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE for an all-over animal patterned Balenciaga Triple S and North Carolina-based aircraft recycler Aircraft Solutions USA Inc. to reimagine the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” with airplane trash. Due to the massive inflow of sneakers, the studio also recently produced bags out of leftover uppers of sneakers.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy