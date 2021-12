Melting Games has just announced that its extremely cool looking brand new adventure RPG, Ark Legends, is now available for pre-registration via the game’s official website. Set on the titular land of Ark, Ark Legends tells an interweaving story of warring tribes, mystical technology, and a dangerous organization called Arquette that has the world on the edge of destruction. As the player, you’re in charge of a hero that holds important memories of the ancient world; memories that will end the evil conspiracies of the nefarious Arquette. Sadly, amnesia has struck our champion, so you’ll need to venture throughout the land of Ark, recruiting a team of worthy heroes as you go, in an effort to help the various states and rediscover the memories that will bring peace back to Ark.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO