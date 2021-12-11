ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE's Xavier Woods Gets Blasted by 'Gravy Laser' in Absurd 'Attack of the Show!' Moment

By Brian Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavier Woods might be WWE's reigning King of the Ring, but that doesn't mean he can't be blasted with gravy. The WWE Superstar recently appeared on G4TV's Attack of the Show! which recently made its return after an eight-year hiatus. Woods participated in a game called "Sketchy VR" and it led...

Pro Wrestling Torch

12/3 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Brock Lesnar’s return, Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods, Cesaro vs. Sheamus, Sami

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -A video recap aired of Sami Zayn stealing a win over Jeff Hardy in the battle royal last week as Roman Reigns & Co. watched from the back, followed by Kayla Braxton interrupting Sami’s celebration to announce that Brock Lesnar’s suspension had been lifted and he’d be back this week.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods To Host Nickelodeon’s ‘Treasure Truck’ Holiday Show

The Wrap reports that Xavier Woods is set to host the Nickelodeon holiday special ‘Treasure Truck’ that will premiere on December 8. Four families will compete against each other for the chance to win some of the ‘truckload’ of gifts on the show. Here is the description and other details:
TV SHOWS
f4wonline.com

WWE's Xavier Woods returning to UpUpDownDown

For the first time since October 15, Xavier Woods will host a gaming stream on WWE's UpUpDownDown YouTube channel tomorrow. The 2021 King of the Ring will be hosting a stream from G4 headquarters beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, December 8. Woods confirmed the return on Twitter...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Hypes SmackDown, Xavier Woods News & Notes, Mercedes Martinez, More

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez is the featured guest on this week’s “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast. You can check that out below:. “One of the baddest women in professional wrestling joins the pod this week: Mercedes Martinez! Fresh off her WWE release, the veteran is hitting the Indies running and has plenty to say about returning to wrestling with fans and her wild, stop-and-start WWE run, including how she ended up in (and got out of) Retribution. Plus, she weighs in on the idea of whether women have a quote-unquote “shelf life” and gives her prediction for Robert Pattinson’s Batman.”
WWE
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Ariel Helwani
ComicBook

WWE: How To Watch Xavier Woods' First Post-Hiatus UpUpDownDown Stream

After a bit of a hiatus, Xavier Woods is revealing some new UpUpDownDown content on the official channel very soon, and here is how to watch it. Starting at 5 PM EST you can head here to check out Woods' first new video on the channel in about a month or so, which is being live-streamed directly from G5 headquarters. Woods, real name Austin Creed, has been streaming on G4's Twitch channel as part of a rotating cast on Attack of the Show, X-Play, and more, but now he's bringing some new content to UpUpDownDown, which many fans will be ecstatic about. You can watch the new video right here.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Blasts Seth Rollins For Being ‘Terrified’ By Attacker On WWE RAW

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer has taken major issue with Seth Rollins’ reaction to a crazed fan attacking him a few weeks ago on RAW. As noted, Rollins described the experience as “terrifying” and thanked security personnel and WWE officials for breaking up his skirmish with the fan. Speaking on...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Xavier Woods Hosting Nickelodeon's Christmas Competition

WWE superstar and G4 Host Xavier Woods is celebrating the Christmas season with Nickelodeon as part of a new holiday competition special. The new hour-long holiday special is titled Nickelodeon's Treasure Truck and will have Woods leading the charge as four families compete in slime-filled challenges for a chance to win some of the amazing gifts housed in the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck. After each round, one family will be eliminated, and the family left standing will take home all of the gifts inside the truck. You can check out Nickelodeon's Treasure Truck when it airs on Nickelodeon Wednesday, December 8th at 7:30 PM EST.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Comments On Staying Busy With G4, WWE 2K22 Development

WWE Superstar “King” Xavier Woods was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report as he spoke about how busy he’s been working with G4, along with his desire to make sure that the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game is going to be good. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
WWE
#Laser#Combat#The Wwe Superstar#Survivor Series
411mania.com

Xavier Woods On Keeping Busy With G4 and WWE, Wanting WWE 2K22 To Be Good

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about his success in WWE and with the G4 relaunch, as well as his hopes for WWE 2K22. Here are highlights:. On balancing time between WWE and G4: “It’s definitely some of the most fun I’ve ever had, just getting to be in a new space that’s different from the wrestling space as far as an actual job goes. I’ve been dabbling in the space doing appearances here and doing gigs there, but with G4, it’s my job and that definitely feels different as opposed to what I was doing in the gaming space before, but I freaking love it. It’s a lot and stressful, especially trying to balance between doing interviews and time at home and time with wrestling and then time with the gaming stuff. It’s definitely a lot, but I feel if you want something, you’re going to carve out time to make it work, and this is very much what I’m trying to do right now.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Requests Time Off From WWE To Attend Golden Girls Convention

“King” Xavier Woods wants a few days off from WWE so he can attend the first-ever Golden Girls convention. Woods took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a screenshot of the reason why he’s requested time off. He said,. ”The first ever golden girls convention will be occurring that weekend....
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT UK, Xavier Woods Note

It was announced during Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK that Blair Davenport will be returning next week to face Emilia McKenzie. Also, Pretty Deadly will defend their NXT UK tag-team titles against Moustache Mountain on next week’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. The New Day’s Xavier Woods recently appeared on...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT UK’s Joseph Conners Now a Free Agent, Appears at BWR Show

– Longtime WWE NXT UK talent Joseph Conners is reportedly now a free agent, per Bodyslam.net. It’s currently unknown if this was a WWE decision, if Conners asked for his release, or if his WWE contract expired. The news comes after Joseph Conners made a surprise appearance at an indie...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Preview for Xavier Woods Hosting Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, Woods Faces a Gravy Laser, Most Hilarious Answers on WWE Now India

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will be hosting the gift-winning competition special, Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, tomorrow night at 7:30 PM ET on Nick. Nickelodeon released a new preview clip for the special. You can see the preview for the special below:. – Speaking of Xavier Woods, he...
WWE
businessjournaldaily.com

WWE Show Coming to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Wrestling will return to Covelli Centre Feb. 26 with WWE Road to Wrestlemania. The card will feature Drew McIntyre and The New Day versus Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag-team match. Also on the bill are Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Toni Storm Gets Revenge on Charlotte Flair with a Pie on SmackDown

Toni Storm addressed Charlotte Flair's actions last week, where she threw pies in Storm's face and laughed at her. Storm said some embarrassment won't keep her from getting her shot at the title, and she looked confident when she said she was already in Flair's head. Flair then came out to the ring to address Storm's challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and she was having none of it, refusing once again. She didn't make it out of the arena unscathed though, and Storm got her well-deserved revenge with a pie in Charlotte's face.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds RAW Tag Team Title Match To Tonight’s Show

Randy Orton just celebrated a tremendous record at Survivor Series, but how much longer will he be 1/2 of the RAW Tag Team Champions with Matt Riddle? We will find out tonight on RAW as the champions put their titles on the line. The company added RKBro vs the Dirty...
WWE
PWMania

Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced injuries to members of The Mysterios and The Street Profits. There’s no word on specifics of the injuries, but Sarah Schreiber announced in the video below that the finals to the RK-Bro-Nament will not take place during tonight’s RAW. She stated that there are injuries on both teams.
WWE

