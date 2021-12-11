WWE's Xavier Woods Gets Blasted by 'Gravy Laser' in Absurd 'Attack of the Show!' Moment

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about his success in WWE and with the G4 relaunch, as well as his hopes for WWE 2K22. Here are highlights:. On balancing time between WWE and G4: “It’s definitely some of the most fun I’ve ever had, just getting to be in a new space that’s different from the wrestling space as far as an actual job goes. I’ve been dabbling in the space doing appearances here and doing gigs there, but with G4, it’s my job and that definitely feels different as opposed to what I was doing in the gaming space before, but I freaking love it. It’s a lot and stressful, especially trying to balance between doing interviews and time at home and time with wrestling and then time with the gaming stuff. It’s definitely a lot, but I feel if you want something, you’re going to carve out time to make it work, and this is very much what I’m trying to do right now.”

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO