Des Plaines, IL

Des Plaines man accused of battering a child

By Steve Zalusky
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old Des Plaines man faces one count of aggravated battery to a child....

www.dailyherald.com

Daily Herald

Winfield man pleads guilty to shooting at house

A Winfield man has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting three times at a West Chicago house. Christopher M. Paulsen, 20, of the 0S600 block of Jefferson Street, also pleaded guilty last Wednesday to possession of a weapon by a street gang member. He was sentenced to four years in prison on each charge, with the sentences to be served concurrently. Paulsen must serve at least half the sentence, but he was given credit for the 2¼ years he has spent in the DuPage County jail awaiting trial. On Sept. 13, 2019, Paulsen shot at a house in the 300 block of East Stimmel Street, knowing that someone was inside. There also was a person standing outside. Paulsen also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a motor vehicle for an Aug. 7, 2019, hit-and-run crash in West Chicago. According to court records, he deliberately hit a vehicle with his car and injured someone. He was sentenced to one year of electronic home monitoring and 180 days in jail, with credit for time served.
WINFIELD, IL
Daily Herald

Elgin police searching for robbery suspect

Elgin police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Dec. 6 robbery. The suspect was seen at 6:08 p.m. on the 100 block of W. Chicago Street, according to a post by the Elgin Police Department. The suspect was seen leaving the scene westbound on foot.
ELGIN, IL
Daily Herald

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. -- The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter. A probable cause conference was scheduled Tuesday in Rochester Hills District Court for James and Jennifer Crumbley. Police said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Herald

In the Circuit Court of the Ni...

In the Circuit Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Lake County, Illinois Mildred Leonard Petitioner vs. Cheryl A. McCallum Respondent Case No. 2021OP001948 Notice by Publication The requisite affidavit for publication having been filed , NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN YOU, Cheryl A. McCallum, respondent, that this case has been commenced in this court by the petitioner against you for Order of Protection and other relief. UNLESS YOU file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the office of the clerk of this court in the Lake County Courthouse, Waukegan, Illinois, on or before January 28, 2022 *A JUDGMENT OR DECREE BY DEFAULT MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF ASKED IN THE COMPLAINT. Dated: November 15, 2021 /s/ Erin Cartwright Weinstein Lake County Circuit Clerk Published in Daily Herald Dec 14, 21, 28, 2021 (4574937) , posted 12/14/2021.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Mom demands answers in Black man's deadly Louisiana arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Ronald Greene's mother chastised Louisiana lawmakers Monday for not acting quickly enough to hold state troopers accountable for her son's deadly 2019 arrest, saying the Black motorist's death at the end of a high-speed chase was a 'œmurder' that's been covered up, sugarcoated and mired in bureaucracy.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Herald

Hearing held for sailor charged with burning US warship

SAN DIEGO -- Navy prosecutors alleged that a sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard last year was 'œdisgruntled' after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, while his defense lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze. Prosecutor Cmdr....
PUBLIC SAFETY
