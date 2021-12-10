Des Plaines man accused of battering a child

A Winfield man has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting three times at a West Chicago house. Christopher M. Paulsen, 20, of the 0S600 block of Jefferson Street, also pleaded guilty last Wednesday to possession of a weapon by a street gang member. He was sentenced to four years in prison on each charge, with the sentences to be served concurrently. Paulsen must serve at least half the sentence, but he was given credit for the 2¼ years he has spent in the DuPage County jail awaiting trial. On Sept. 13, 2019, Paulsen shot at a house in the 300 block of East Stimmel Street, knowing that someone was inside. There also was a person standing outside. Paulsen also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a motor vehicle for an Aug. 7, 2019, hit-and-run crash in West Chicago. According to court records, he deliberately hit a vehicle with his car and injured someone. He was sentenced to one year of electronic home monitoring and 180 days in jail, with credit for time served.

WINFIELD, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO